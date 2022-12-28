Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2022 / 7:00 AM

Buttigieg pushes Southwest as carrier cancels majority of flights again

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Hundreds of pieces of luggage await to be claimed by their owners at the Southwest Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. The airline canceled the majority of its flights again on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/233cd2a1df191e5221d31bb3b08ea306/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Hundreds of pieces of luggage await to be claimed by their owners at the Southwest Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. The airline canceled the majority of its flights again on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Southwest Airlines will be held accountable for the treatment of passengers and staff during its holiday season meltdown where the carrier planned to cancel the majority of its flights again on Wednesday.

Southwest Airlines has struggled to recover from a series of holiday storms and staffing shortages over the Christmas holidays that has left one of America's most relied-upon airlines to cancel up to 70% of its flights over consecutive days.

Advertisement

That has created ripple effects throughout the industry as thousands of passengers either remain stranded in an effort to get home or having their vacation plans postponed or nixed altogether.

Buttigieg said on CNN that other airlines have not experienced the same troubles as Southwest, calling the airlines' situation "unacceptable."

RELATED China approves merger of top two Korean airlines

"From what I can tell, Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews are, let alone their own passengers, let alone baggage," Buttigieg said. "The CEO [Bob Jordan] pledged to me that they will not only meet but they will exceed the customer service standards and commitments that they have made to us in the past. And that we're in a position to enforce."

Advertisement

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, Southwest on Wednesday morning has already announced it was canceling 62% of its trips, accounting for 2,507 flights.

"I also talked with union leadership from the pilots and from the flight attendants," Buttigieg said. "They made clear that they have been raising the alarm about these issues in their systems for some time.

RELATED Winter storm death toll rises to 27 in western New York, 57 across U.S.

"What's really concerning here is while all the other parts of the aviation system have been moving towards recovery and getting better each day, it's actually been moving the opposite direction with this airline."

Compared to other U.S.-based airlines on Wednesday, according to FlightAware, Spirit Airlines canceled 4% of its flights and JetBlue 2% while American, Delta and United had no planned cancelations.

"We're focused on safely getting all of the pieces back into position to end this rolling struggle," Jordan said in a statement on Tuesday. "I have nothing but pride and respect for the efforts of the people of Southwest who are showing up in every way.

RELATED Spirit plane makes emergency landing after being struck by lightning

"The tools we use to recover from disruption serve us well, 99% of the time; but clearly, we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so that we never again face what's happening right now."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday to bring in the new year with other family members, officials said.
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Three people are dead after falling through ice while walking on a frozen lake in northern Arizona, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
Death toll rises to 31 in winter storm in western New York
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Death toll rises to 31 in winter storm in western New York
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from a severe winter storm that tore through the United States over the holidays continues to grow with at least 31 dead in western New York Tuesday, according to Erie County officials.
College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Tanner Hoang, a 22-year-old Texas A&M student who was supposed to graduate on Dec. 16, has been found dead in Austin, Texas, after going missing on graduation day.
Supreme Court leaves Title 42 migrant rule in place for now
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Supreme Court leaves Title 42 migrant rule in place for now
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will put off its decision on whether or not it will end Title 42 until at least June 2023, leaving the immigration rule in place until then.
Southwest Airlines cancels 70% of flights for 'next several days'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Southwest Airlines cancels 70% of flights for 'next several days'
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines will cancel nearly 70% of its flights "for the next several days," as the airline works to recover from severe winter weather and staffing shortages that left tens of thousands of passengers stranded.
Maricopa County, Katie Hobbs' request to sanction Kari Lake denied
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Maricopa County, Katie Hobbs' request to sanction Kari Lake denied
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Maricopa County and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs' request to impose sanctions on defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was denied by a superior court judge Tuesday.
LendingTree survey finds Americans took on most debt over holidays since 2015
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
LendingTree survey finds Americans took on most debt over holidays since 2015
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Holiday shopping, combined with increased costs of living, caused consumers to take on the most debt they have over the holiday season since at least 2015, a survey by LendingTree says.
Waterford Crystals reveals 'Gift of Love' collection celebrating New Year's Eve
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Waterford Crystals reveals 'Gift of Love' collection celebrating New Year's Eve
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Waterford Crystals, known for adorning the ball that drops each New Year's Eve in New York's Times Square with thousands of crystals, has revealed its "Gifts of Love" collection, celebrating the new year.
Avalanche buries 2 snowboarders, kills 1 in Colorado
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Avalanche buries 2 snowboarders, kills 1 in Colorado
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An avalanche caught four snowboarders on Berthoud Pass west of Denver, burying two and killing one on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Plane carrying family of Iranian soccer player diverted by authorities
Plane carrying family of Iranian soccer player diverted by authorities
Southwest Airlines cancels 70% of flights for 'next several days'
Southwest Airlines cancels 70% of flights for 'next several days'
Air raid warning issued for all of Ukraine; Russia relocates aircraft
Air raid warning issued for all of Ukraine; Russia relocates aircraft
College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
Russian tycoon linked to criticism of war in Ukraine dies in fall
Russian tycoon linked to criticism of war in Ukraine dies in fall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement