1/5

Workers install 192 new Waterford Crystals on the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball as media look on. Waterford Crystals has revealed its "Greatest Gifts" collection which commemorates the New Year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Waterford Crystals, known for decorating the ornate ball that drops each New Year's Eve in New York City's Times Square, has revealed its yearly "Greatest Gifts" collection. Each year, 192 of the 2,688 crystal triangles that decorate the ball are replaced with designs from the year's "Greatest Gifts" collection. This year's theme is the "Gift of Love," while last year's was the "Gift of Wisdom." Advertisement

"With Waterford's 'Gift of Love' collection, we hope it inspires everyone to see 2023 as an opportunity for a fresh start and full of potential, we're grateful the iconic Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball will be part of your special moments together," said Waterford Crystal's spokesman Tom Brennan.

This year's collection includes the Times Square Ball Ornament, Times Square Clear Love Flutes, Times Square Clear Love Double Old Fashioned Glasses, Times Square Colored Love Double Old Fashioned Glasses, Times Square Replica Panel Ornament, Times Square Replica Panel Ornament, Times Square Replica Ball Ornament, and the Times Square Heart Ornament.

Each year tens of thousands of people flock to Times Square to watch the ball drop.

Workers install New Year's Eve '2023' ball in NYC