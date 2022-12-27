Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 27, 2022 / 2:32 PM

At least 28 dead from winter storm in western New York

By Joe Fisher
1/3
At least 28 people in New York have died as a result of a severe winter storm that swept throughout the nation, the state's medical examiner's office said Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bf65f705026693c50dd84955e2334c76/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
At least 28 people in New York have died as a result of a severe winter storm that swept throughout the nation, the state's medical examiner's office said Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll of the severe winter storm that tore through the United States over the holidays continues to grow with at least 28 dead in western New York Tuesday, according to the state's medical examiner's office.

Many of the deaths were recorded in Erie County, N.Y., where the Buffalo News reports at least 31 people have died. Temperatures bottomed out at near 0 degrees on Christmas Eve with sustained winds as high as 45 mph.

Advertisement

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed at least 28 deaths on Tuesday after three additional deaths were added and two deaths reported earlier were determined to be unrelated to the storm.

"Our deepest condolences to all who have lost loved ones," Poloncarz tweeted.

Buffalo, the most populous city in Erie County, has reported 27 deaths according to Mayor Byron Brown.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, @BPDAlerts Police expects that number to rise," he said on Twitter Tuesday. "Our hearts and prayers go out to their family members."

Brown confirmed that a travel ban remains in effect throughout the city due to hazardous conditions and a citywide cleanup effort.

RELATED Gasoline prices hold steady at $3.10 -- could rise again in 2023

About 100 National Guard troops and state troopers from throughout the state are expected to descend upon Buffalo for traffic control because people are ignoring the travel ban, Poloncarz said. They will be posted throughout the city, not permitting drivers to pass through.

One death was reported in New York outside of Erie County. A 27-year-old man in neighboring Niagara County died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to the storm. He was found on Sunday.

Snowstorms create an increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning as snow drifts can block the ventilation of furnaces and dryers. This causes the gas to build up and feed back into the home where it may go undetected.

Advertisement

More than 4,600 electrical customers in Erie County remained without power on Tuesday.

The infamous blizzard of 1977, dubbed the "blizzard that buried Buffalo," killed 29 people with more than 4 feet of snow falling on the city.

Read More

DOT to investigate mass flight cancellations at Southwest Buffalo blizzard postpones Blue Jackets-Sabres hockey game

Latest Headlines

Avalanche buries 2 snowboarders, kills 1 in Colorado
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Avalanche buries 2 snowboarders, kills 1 in Colorado
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An avalanche caught four snowboarders on Berthoud Pass west of Denver, burying two and killing one on Monday.
Judge gives participant 16 years in prison for Michigan governor kidnap plot
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Judge gives participant 16 years in prison for Michigan governor kidnap plot
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced Adam Fox to 16 years in prison Tuesday for his involvement in the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
U.S. home prices decline for the fourth month in a row
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. home prices decline for the fourth month in a row
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Home prices are expected to decline so long as the U.S. Fed remains aggressive with its rate policies, an analyst said.
Texas manufacturing springs to life, though the economic mood remains sour
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas manufacturing springs to life, though the economic mood remains sour
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Texas manufacturing activity improves, though the mood in the room remains sour overall, a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas finds.
Two new deals show U.S. LNG orders piling up
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Two new deals show U.S. LNG orders piling up
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's Inpex and Singapore's ENN inked deals to secure liquefied natural gas from the United States.
Gasoline prices hold steady at $3.10 -- could rise again in 2023
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gasoline prices hold steady at $3.10 -- could rise again in 2023
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Severe winter weather likely crimped holiday travel levels, though prices at the pump might climb further in response to elevated crude oil prices.
Dramatic warmup to thaw East Coast before New Year's Eve
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dramatic warmup to thaw East Coast before New Year's Eve
After a deep freeze settled in for millions of people last weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists forecast milder conditions across most of the eastern United States by week's end, just in time for New Year's Eve.
Ice castles emerge from Buffalo blizzard
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ice castles emerge from Buffalo blizzard
A spectacular phenomenon was showcased along the shores of Lake Erie over the weekend as a blizzard with howling winds and extreme cold impacted the area.
DOT to investigate mass flight cancellations at Southwest
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DOT to investigate mass flight cancellations at Southwest
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The woes for Southwest Airlines caused by the historic winter weather and staff shortages were expected to continue Tuesday after the carrier canceled some 70% of its flights on Monday.
Pilot of plane that crashed into frozen Maryland creek saved by kayakers
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Pilot of plane that crashed into frozen Maryland creek saved by kayakers
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A pilot who was left stranded upon the wing of his sinking plane after it crashed into a Maryland creek was rescued by witnesses who used kayaks to cross the frozen water, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missing 20-year-old found dead on Christmas night
Missing 20-year-old found dead on Christmas night
6 dead, including 2 children, in Tennessee house fire
6 dead, including 2 children, in Tennessee house fire
Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake
Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake
Mall of America shooting victim ID'ed as 19-year-old St. Paul, Minn., man
Mall of America shooting victim ID'ed as 19-year-old St. Paul, Minn., man
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement