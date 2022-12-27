At least 28 dead from winter storm in western New York

1/3

At least 28 people in New York have died as a result of a severe winter storm that swept throughout the nation, the state's medical examiner's office said Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll of the severe winter storm that tore through the United States over the holidays continues to grow with at least 28 dead in western New York Tuesday, according to the state's medical examiner's office. Many of the deaths were recorded in Erie County, N.Y., where the Buffalo News reports at least 31 people have died. Temperatures bottomed out at near 0 degrees on Christmas Eve with sustained winds as high as 45 mph. Advertisement

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed at least 28 deaths on Tuesday after three additional deaths were added and two deaths reported earlier were determined to be unrelated to the storm.

"Our deepest condolences to all who have lost loved ones," Poloncarz tweeted.

Buffalo, the most populous city in Erie County, has reported 27 deaths according to Mayor Byron Brown.

"Unfortunately, @BPDAlerts Police expects that number to rise," he said on Twitter Tuesday. "Our hearts and prayers go out to their family members."

Brown confirmed that a travel ban remains in effect throughout the city due to hazardous conditions and a citywide cleanup effort.

About 100 National Guard troops and state troopers from throughout the state are expected to descend upon Buffalo for traffic control because people are ignoring the travel ban, Poloncarz said. They will be posted throughout the city, not permitting drivers to pass through.

One death was reported in New York outside of Erie County. A 27-year-old man in neighboring Niagara County died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to the storm. He was found on Sunday.

Snowstorms create an increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning as snow drifts can block the ventilation of furnaces and dryers. This causes the gas to build up and feed back into the home where it may go undetected.

More than 4,600 electrical customers in Erie County remained without power on Tuesday.

The infamous blizzard of 1977, dubbed the "blizzard that buried Buffalo," killed 29 people with more than 4 feet of snow falling on the city.