Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 27, 2022 / 12:27 PM

Texas manufacturing springs to life, though the economic mood remains sour

The manufacturing sector in Texas is among the largest in the world.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Manufacturing activity in Texas improved from November levels, though there's some skepticism over whether trends will continue into 2023. File photo by Jeff Kowalsky/UPI. | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/35cb53ea6fcf0d2fe93a61b3768366c3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Manufacturing activity in Texas improved from November levels, though there's some skepticism over whether trends will continue into 2023. File photo by Jeff Kowalsky/UPI. | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas reported that growth returned to the manufacturing sector in December, though its contacts were somewhat pessimistic about the prospects for the future.

While Texas is typically considered an oil state, its manufacturing sector is among the largest in the world. It directly employs about 1 million people and the economic output from manufacturing is greater than the entire economy of Portugal.

Advertisement

The Dallas Fed on Tuesday reported the outlook on general business conditions improved from November levels, with the index representing the overall corporate outlook climbing by 2 points.

The production index, which increased by nine points, set a good baseline for overall manufacturing conditions, though new orders declined for the seventh month in a row against a backdrop of lackluster demand.

RELATED Personal income in November increased 0.4%; Biden says economy 'recovering'

A respondent from the printing segment of the state manufacturing sector said business activity is slowing down and new orders were off, while another from the fabricated metal product division said demand was on a clear decline.

Much like the rest of the country, the Dallas Fed said labor was positive with those working in the manufacturing sector putting in long hours and working weekends, but the mood in general was somewhat sour.

Advertisement

"Perceptions of broader business conditions continued to worsen in December," the Fed stated.

RELATED U.S. GDP revised higher, though hiring suffers a minor blow

Manufacturing related to oil is on the rise, with one respondent expecting a "very good year" for 2023 as energy companies return to spending, though most in the business of making machinery said they "had no idea what to expect" for next year.

The mixed assessment reflects the overall mood in the U.S. economy. Inflationary pressures are declining from highs near 10%, though the price for rents, mortgages and groceries remain stubbornly high.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, has continued with aggressive rate hikes this year to control consumer-level inflation, though the resultant increase in the cost of borrowing is taking a toll.

RELATED U.S. Conference Board shows rebound in consumer confidence

"Never doubt the ability of the Federal Reserve to crush the economy when they intervene to stop inflation," one respondent said.

Latest Headlines

Two new deals show U.S. LNG orders piling up
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Two new deals show U.S. LNG orders piling up
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's Inpex and Singapore's ENN inked deals to secure liquefied natural gas from the United States.
Gasoline prices hold steady at $3.10 -- could rise again in 2023
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gasoline prices hold steady at $3.10 -- could rise again in 2023
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Severe winter weather likely crimped holiday travel levels, though prices at the pump might climb further in response to elevated crude oil prices.
Dramatic warmup to thaw East Coast before New Year's Eve
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dramatic warmup to thaw East Coast before New Year's Eve
After a deep freeze settled in for millions of people last weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists forecast milder conditions across most of the eastern United States by week's end, just in time for New Year's Eve.
Ice castles emerge from Buffalo blizzard
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ice castles emerge from Buffalo blizzard
A spectacular phenomenon was showcased along the shores of Lake Erie over the weekend as a blizzard with howling winds and extreme cold impacted the area.
DOT to investigate mass flight cancellations at Southwest
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DOT to investigate mass flight cancellations at Southwest
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The woes for Southwest Airlines caused by the historic winter weather and staff shortages were expected to continue Tuesday after the carrier canceled some 70% of its flights on Monday.
Pilot of plane that crashed into frozen Maryland creek saved by kayakers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pilot of plane that crashed into frozen Maryland creek saved by kayakers
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A pilot who was left stranded upon the wing of his sinking plane after it crashed into a Maryland creek was rescued by witnesses who used kayaks to cross the frozen water, authorities said.
Democrats call for incoming Rep. George Santos to resign over 'lies'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Democrats call for incoming Rep. George Santos to resign over 'lies'
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Democrats are calling for incoming Republican House representative George Santos to resign after he admitted to "embellishing" his resume during the recent election cycle.
Winter storm death toll rises to 27 in western New York, 57 across U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Winter storm death toll rises to 27 in western New York, 57 across U.S.
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The historic winter storm which ravaged most of the United States during the Christmas holidays has claimed at least 25 lives in western New York and at least 55 across the United States.
6 dead, including 2 children, in Tennessee house fire
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
6 dead, including 2 children, in Tennessee house fire
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said six people were dead following an early Monday house fire in Cumberland County.
'Significant leaks' leave thousands without water in Jackson, Mississippi
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
'Significant leaks' leave thousands without water in Jackson, Mississippi
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Jackson, Miss., is under a boil water advisory Monday as "significant leaks" have left thousands of residents without running water since Christmas Day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missing 20-year-old found dead on Christmas night
Missing 20-year-old found dead on Christmas night
Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake
Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake
Mall of America shooting victim ID'ed as 19-year-old St. Paul, Minn., man
Mall of America shooting victim ID'ed as 19-year-old St. Paul, Minn., man
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
6 dead, including 2 children, in Tennessee house fire
6 dead, including 2 children, in Tennessee house fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement