Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 27, 2022 / 1:53 AM

Democrats call for incoming Rep. George Santos to resign over 'lies'

By Darryl Coote
George Santos (L), incoming House representative for New York, admitted Monday to "embellishing" his resume during the recent election campaign. Photo courtesy of Rep. George Santos/<a href="https://twitter.com/Santos4Congress/status/1588151129728245761?s=20&amp;t=EXwWyc1qTYbtpl0IdneyZw">Twitter</a>
George Santos (L), incoming House representative for New York, admitted Monday to "embellishing" his resume during the recent election campaign. Photo courtesy of Rep. George Santos/Twitter

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Democrats are calling for incoming Republican House representative George Santos to resign after he admitted to "embellishing" his resume during the recent election cycle.

Santos, who was elected in November to represent New York's third district, has been under scrutiny since The New York Times earlier this month reported a number of inconsistencies concerning his background, education and work history.

Advertisement

On Monday, the 34-year-old admitted to the New York Post that he never graduated from university, let alone from New York's Baruch College as he claimed, nor did he work for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, as he said he had.

"I am not a criminal," he told the Post, while vowing to continue to serve his two-year term in the House of Representatives. "This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective."

RELATED Winter storm death toll rises to 27 in western New York, 57 across U.S.

He also added that he did not break any laws and that he is "not a criminal."

"My sins here are embellishing my resume," he said. "I'm sorry."

Following his admissions on Monday, Democrats took to Twitter to call on Santos to resign from office.

Advertisement

"Just about every aspect of his life appears to be a lie," Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, tweeted on Monday, while calling for Santos to be investigated by the authorities. "We've seen people fudge their resume but this is total fabrication."

Castro added that Santos represents a threat to U.S. democracy, and if he is allowed to serve in Congress others who seek election will feel embolden to lie about their credentials and accomplishments to win office.

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., who has been calling on Santos to come clean since The Times report ran, also called on the Republican to step down over his "whopping lies."

RELATED House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill, averting a shutdown

"If he does not, then [GOP House majority leader Kevin McCarthy] should call for a vote to expel," he tweeted.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., described Santos' admissions as confessing "to defrauding the voters of Long Island."

"[H]e should be banned from taking the oath of Congress," he tweeted.

Other questions raised by The Times report include the $700,000 he lent his election campaign and claims made on his website concerning his Jewish heritage, specifically that his grandparents had fled Ukraine for Brazil during the persecution of the Jews during the second world war.

Advertisement

In the interview with the Post on Monday, Santos said he's "clearly Catholic" and that he "never claimed to be Jewish."

"Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish Background I said I was 'Jew-ish,'" he said.

Santos was elected to New York's newly drawn third congressional district on Nov. 8, beating Democrat Robert Zimmerman with a vote share of 48.1% to 42.6%.

Zimmerman has yet to comment on Santos' admissions, but had earlier called for him to be investigated by the House ethics committee, the Federal Elections Commission and federal prosecutors.

"The reality is Santos flat-out lied to the voters of #NY03," he tweeted last week. "He's violated the public trust in order to win office and does not deserve to represent #LongIsland and #Queens."

Read More

Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake

Latest Headlines

Winter storm death toll rises to 27 in western New York, 57 across U.S.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Winter storm death toll rises to 27 in western New York, 57 across U.S.
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The historic winter storm which ravaged most of the United States during the Christmas holidays has claimed at least 25 lives in western New York and at least 55 across the United States.
6 dead, including 2 children, in Tennessee house fire
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
6 dead, including 2 children, in Tennessee house fire
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said six people were dead following an early Monday house fire in Cumberland County.
'Significant leaks' leave thousands without water in Jackson, Mississippi
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Significant leaks' leave thousands without water in Jackson, Mississippi
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Jackson, Miss., is under a boil water advisory Monday as "significant leaks" have left thousands of residents without running water since Christmas Day.
16-year-old killed by police in Iowa under investigation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
16-year-old killed by police in Iowa under investigation
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations is assisting in a review of an incident that led to the shooting death of a 16-year-old male in Des Moines, Iowa, at the hands of police officers early Monday morning.
U.S. holiday spending increased thanks to discounts, Mastercard data says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. holiday spending increased thanks to discounts, Mastercard data says
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The holiday shopping season saw an uptick in consumer spending with heavy discounts luring shoppers in despite inflation, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse data.
Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Arizona's governor-elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County filed for sanctions against failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after Lake filed "frivolous" lawsuits against both parties following her election loss.
Missing 20-year-old found dead on Christmas night
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Missing 20-year-old found dead on Christmas night
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The body of 20-year-old George Musser of Stillwater, Minn., was found Sunday night after a search party canvassed the town throughout Christmas Day.
President Biden, first lady deliver message wishing joyous Kwanzaa
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
President Biden, first lady deliver message wishing joyous Kwanzaa
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released a video message wishing a "peaceful" and "joyous" Kwanzaa on Monday.
NYPD arrests suspect in slashing spree that left 2 dead
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
NYPD arrests suspect in slashing spree that left 2 dead
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A man accused of fatally stabbing two people and injuring at least three others in separate incidents spanning New York City last week has been arrested and charged. police announced Monday.
N.C. Gov. Cooper seeks answers from Duke Energy after rolling blackout
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
N.C. Gov. Cooper seeks answers from Duke Energy after rolling blackout
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday demanded answers from Duke Energy after its customers experienced rolling blackouts over the holiday weekend without being warned in advance.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missing 20-year-old found dead on Christmas night
Missing 20-year-old found dead on Christmas night
Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake
Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake
Mall of America shooting victim ID'ed as 19-year-old St. Paul, Minn., man
Mall of America shooting victim ID'ed as 19-year-old St. Paul, Minn., man
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Power station vandals leave Washington state in the dark
Power station vandals leave Washington state in the dark
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement