Dec. 26, 2022 / 5:41 PM

Missing 20-year-old found dead on Christmas night

By Joe Fisher
The body of 20-year-old George Musser of Stillwater, Minn., was found Sunday night after a search party canvassed the town throughout Christmas Day. Photo courtesy of Find George Musser/Facebook
The body of 20-year-old George Musser of Stillwater, Minn., was found Sunday night after a search party canvassed the town throughout Christmas Day. Photo courtesy of Find George Musser/Facebook

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The body of 20-year-old George Musser of Stillwater, Minn., was found Sunday night after a search party canvassed the town throughout Christmas Day.

Musser was last seen alive at Brian's Bar in downtown Stillwater at about 2:20 a.m. on Saturday. His death is under investigation.

CBS News reports "hundreds" of people gathered to search for Musser on Christmas morning. At about 7 p.m., a body matching Musser's description was found in Baytown Township, near North Osgood Ave., according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

"The formal identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office," the sheriff's office said. "Additional information is not available to be released at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation."

Some of Musser's belongings, including his wallet and keys, were found near the bar and his car was still in the parking lot. He was seen wearing a hat and flannel shirt but no jacket.

"We looked for him at the bar's closing, but Brian's was persistent that everyone get out, so we left and we had to assume that he had found his way home," said Ally McKay who saw Musser shortly before he went missing.

A Facebook group was started in an effort to help find Musser. On Sunday, his cousin Emily Dalbec confirmed Musser's death.

A GoFundMe was established to help Musser's family with funeral expenses. As of Monday afternoon it had raised more than $39,800.

"This was not the outcome we were praying for. We know George has entered heaven and God and all of his family in heaven will take care of him until we can see him again," said Heidi Kram, the fundraiser's organizer.

"We are raising money to help his family with his funeral expenses and to help them through financially as they grieve the loss of an amazing son and brother."

