Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 26, 2022 / 11:19 AM

Power station vandals leave Washington state in the dark

Vandals damaged critical infrastructure at Washington state power stations.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Utility workers spent their Christmas working to repair damage caused by vandals at four power stations in Washington state. File photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4a59173baa111bebbafeb027e03a1d34/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Utility workers spent their Christmas working to repair damage caused by vandals at four power stations in Washington state. File photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Several reports of break-ins at area power stations left tens of thousands of people in the dark on Christmas Day in parts of Washington state, police said.

The Sheriff's Department in Pierce County, Wash., which includes Tacoma, reported that more than 14,000 people lost power on Christmas Day after reports of vandalism at four separate power stations.

Advertisement

Nothing was taken from the power stations, though authorities said there were signs of forced entry and damage to critical equipment.

"We do not have any suspects in custody," the Pierce County Sheriff stated. "It is unknown if there are any motives or if this was a coordinated attack on the power systems."

RELATED Shots fired near Duke Energy hydropower plant in South Carolina

Law enforcement officials in early December told KING-TV, the local NBC affiliate, that the FBI was warning of threats to power stations along the Pacific Northwest.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a separate bulletin that critical infrastructure could be the target of terrorist attacks.

"Our homeland continues to face a heightened threat environment -- as we have seen, tragically, in recent acts of targeted violence -- and is driven by violent extremists seeking to further a political or social goal or act on a grievance," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at the time.

Advertisement

Those warnings were followed by the discovery of shell casings from a high-powered rifle near substations in North Carolina. Shootings there left around 35,000 residents without power in early December.

Most of the consumers affected by outages in Washington had power restored by Sunday evening. Police are combing over surveillance video, while Joseph Wilson, a distribution manager with utility company Tacoma Power, told KING-TV that security was already tight.

"There are means to harden some of these facilities, but it's a very expensive endeavor," he said.

RELATED Gov. Roy Cooper calls North Carolina substation attack domestic terrorism

Read More

Duke Energy expects power restored in N.C. by midnight Wednesday

Latest Headlines

Small oil spill reported off the coast of Texas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Small oil spill reported off the coast of Texas
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- An oil spill was reported near a facility that can store more than 3 million barrels of oil, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 dead at Jehovah's Witness hall in Colorado
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 dead at Jehovah's Witness hall in Colorado
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Two adults were found dead at Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colo., after what police determined to be a murder-suicide incident on Christmas morning.
New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The death toll from the snowstorm that pummeled western New York has risen to 7 as the blizzard finally started to ease up on Christmas morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Sunday.
Big changes on the way in U.S. in wake of bitter cold
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Big changes on the way in U.S. in wake of bitter cold
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Bitter cold has plunged much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation into a deep freeze and allowed for some eye-popping low temperatures across parts of the United States ahead of Christmas.
Fire causes evacuation of 167 from JetBlue plane in New York
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Fire causes evacuation of 167 from JetBlue plane in New York
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A JetBlue flight from Barbados quickly evacuated 167 passengers after landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York due to a fire onboard.
Man charged for art heist of $70K glass sculpture at Oklahoma museum
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Man charged for art heist of $70K glass sculpture at Oklahoma museum
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a $70,000 glass sculpture from an Oklahoma museum in what is believed to be the institution's first art heist.
More migrants dropped off in freezing weather outside vice president's home
U.S. News // 1 day ago
More migrants dropped off in freezing weather outside vice president's home
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- More migrants were dropped from busesin frigid weather in front of Vice President Kamela Harris' residence in Washington, D.C, on Christmas Eve.
Five arrested in fatal Mall of America shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Five arrested in fatal Mall of America shooting
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Five people have been arrested in the shooting at the Mall of America in Minnesota that killed a 19-year-old man.
Idaho professor sues TikToker who accused her of killing university students
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Idaho professor sues TikToker who accused her of killing university students
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- An Idaho professor is accusing a TikTok user of defamation after a video was posted that accused the professor of killing four college students last month.
Arizona judge rejects Lake's gubernatorial election challenge
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Arizona judge rejects Lake's gubernatorial election challenge
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's had her election lawsuit rejected on Saturday, affirming the victory of Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 dead at Jehovah's Witness hall in Colorado
Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 dead at Jehovah's Witness hall in Colorado
Pope Francis says Earth is experiencing 'Third World War' in Christmas message
Pope Francis says Earth is experiencing 'Third World War' in Christmas message
COVID-19 ravages China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
COVID-19 ravages China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
6 million illegal Captagon pills seized at Jordan-Iraq border
6 million illegal Captagon pills seized at Jordan-Iraq border
New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement