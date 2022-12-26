Advertisement
Dec. 26, 2022 / 3:42 PM

Shooting at New Orleans party leaves 2 teens dead, 4 others wounded

By Joe Fisher

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Two teenagers were killed and four other wounded in a mass shooting at a party in New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward, police said Monday.

New Orleans Police Department officials said two people were found dead at the scene when they responded to a shooting early Monday morning.

The victims were both 19 years old, one male and one female, authorities said, adding that four more people were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old female, 18-year-old female and two 18-year-old males.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. at a vacation rental, they said. No suspects have been named and a motive has not yet been determined.

During a press briefing, New Orleans Police Capt. Gwen Nolan said officers discovered a large gathering upon arrival at the scene. The two injured males were transported to a local hospital by emergency medical technicians, while the two injured females were transported by "private conveyance."

The investigation is ongoing, she said, adding the coroner's office will release the identities of the victims after autopsies are complete.

The Crimestoppers organization put up a $5,000 cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

