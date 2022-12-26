Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 26, 2022 / 6:54 PM

U.S. holiday spending increased thanks to discounts, Mastercard data says

By Joe Fisher
The holiday shopping season saw an uptick in consumer spending with heavy discounts luring shoppers in despite inflation, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse data. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a53894a516e56d6905c3d8e2926dff6c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The holiday shopping season saw an uptick in consumer spending with heavy discounts luring shoppers in despite inflation, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse data.

"This holiday retail season looked different than years past," said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard.

"Retailers discounted heavily but consumers diversified their holiday spending to accommodate rising prices and an appetite for experiences and festive gatherings post-pandemic."

Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, retail sales increased by about 7.6% over the same period in 2021 across the United States when excluding automotive purchases.

Online shopping had another strong year, growing by about 10.6%. E-commerce accounted for about 21.6% of retail sales, compared to a 20.9% share in 2021. In-store shopping increased by about 6.8%.

Any speculation that Black Friday has lost its appeal was not reflected in Mastercard's data. Black Friday shopping increased by about 12% as the biggest spending day of the season. Weekend shopping, particularly Saturday shopping in December was the next most active time for business.

While retail drew shoppers to the stores, restaurants were a big benefactor, seeing an increase of more than 15% in sales. There was a 4.4% increase in apparel sales and about 1% more spent at department stores.

Sales did not increase across the board however. Electronics and jewelry sales decreased by more than 5% each.

"Consumers are trying to spread out their budget, and they are evaluating and shopping at different stores," Katie Thompson, the lead of consultancy Kearney's Consumer Institute, told CBS News.

Read More

Personal income in November increased 0.4%; Biden says economy 'recovering' U.S. GDP revised higher, though hiring suffers a minor blow Mortgage refinance demand rises by 6%, applications decline 0.1%

