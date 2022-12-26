President Biden, first lady deliver message wishing joyous Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa is a celebration that combines harvest festival traditions from west and southeast Africa. File Photo by UPI/Bill Greenblatt | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released a video message wishing a "peaceful" and "joyous" Kwanzaa on Monday. "Jill and I wish everyone a happy Kwanzaa," said President Biden. Advertisement

"During this celebration millions will gather with tier families to reflet on the struggles and triumphs of the past and look towards a brighter future," added Jill Biden. "With each candle you light we hope your home is warmed by the laughter of your family and friends, your hands are inspired to creativity, and your heart is filled with determination, faith, and love."

Kwanzaa is a celebration that combines harvest festival traditions from west and southeast Africa. The holiday was created in 1966 by activist Maulana Karenga in the aftermath of the 1965 Watts riots and is celebrated from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.

The protests and riots, which were in response to police violence in the community, ended with the California Army National Guard being deployed. The unrest and excessive force from security forces resulted in 34 deaths.

Karenga said he created the holiday to "give Blacks an alternative to the existing holiday and give Blacks an opportunity to celebrate themselves and their history, rather than simply imitate the practice of the dominant society."

The name Kwanzaa is derived from the Swahili expression "matunda ya kwanza," which means "first fruits," and is associated with harvest celebrations.

"We give thanks for the rich heritage of African-Americans which is deep in the story of our nation," President Biden continued. "In 2023, it's our hope that we will all remember the wisdom of the seven principals of Kwanzaa, especially the values of unity and faith as we work to make the promise of our nation real in the lives of every American."

"May your Kwanzaa be blessed by hope peace and light," Jill Biden said in conclusion.

