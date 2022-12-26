6 dead, including 2 children, in Tennessee house fire

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said at least six people, including two children, were dead following an early Monday house fire in Cumberland County.

The sheriff's office for Cumberland County, located about 120 miles east of Nashville, said in a statement that the fire was reported at the 4300 block of Plateau Road, with the fire department arriving to find the home "fully engulfed in flames."

The office said it believes four adults and two children died in the fire.

The circumstances surrounding the fire were unclear but authorities said foul play was not suspected.

"Sheriff Casey Cox would like to ask everyone to please keep this family in your prayers," the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said. "This is a horrific event and a tragic loss for our community."

The office earlier tweeted that it along with the the local fire department, the Rescue Squad and the emergency management agency were at the scene.

The Tennessee Bureau of investigation was also investigating the fire, it said.