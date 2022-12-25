Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 25, 2022 / 4:45 PM

Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 dead at Jehovah's Witness hall in Colorado

By Joe Fisher

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Two adults were found dead at Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colo., after what police determined to be a murder-suicide incident on Christmas morning.

An unidentified adult male is believed to have shot his wife before killing himself Sunday at about 9 a.m. Police say there were former members of the congregation located in the suburb of Denver.

"On a day that is historically associated with joy, family and fun, we're saddened to inform you of the following," the Thornton Police Department said in its press release posted on Twitter.

"The investigation is still active, witnesses being interviewed, scene being examined. Still no known threats to the Thornton community."

The department said the Adams County Sheriff's Office Hazardous Material Unit is investigating a suspicious device found at the scene.

Witnesses told Fox News 31 in Denver that a gun was fired in the parking lot of the hall Sunday morning. The suspect also threw a molotov cocktail, starting a fire inside the building, according to The Guardian.

The initial call for first responders was in response to the fire.

Kingdom Hall holds three services on Sundays.

"Dear friends, today's meeting will be held on Zoom due to a tragic incident that occurred at the Kingdom Hall this morning," an internal message to the congregation shared to Fox 31 said.

RELATED Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim

"Various reports are in the news however we don't have all the information at this time. Please be assured that the local Bodies of Elders will be caring for the needs of the affected Congregations."

Latest Headlines

New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The death toll from the snowstorm that pummeled western New York has risen to 7 as the blizzard finally started to ease up on Christmas morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Sunday.
Big changes on the way in U.S. in wake of bitter cold
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Big changes on the way in U.S. in wake of bitter cold
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Bitter cold has plunged much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation into a deep freeze and allowed for some eye-popping low temperatures across parts of the United States ahead of Christmas.
Fire causes evacuation of 167 from JetBlue plane in New York
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fire causes evacuation of 167 from JetBlue plane in New York
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A JetBlue flight from Barbados quickly evacuated 167 passengers after landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York due to a fire onboard.
Man charged for art heist of $70K glass sculpture at Oklahoma museum
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man charged for art heist of $70K glass sculpture at Oklahoma museum
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a $70,000 glass sculpture from an Oklahoma museum in what is believed to be the institution's first art heist.
More migrants dropped off in freezing weather outside vice president's home
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
More migrants dropped off in freezing weather outside vice president's home
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- More migrants were dropped from busesin frigid weather in front of Vice President Kamela Harris' residence in Washington, D.C, on Christmas Eve.
Five arrested in fatal Mall of America shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Five arrested in fatal Mall of America shooting
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Five people have been arrested in the shooting at the Mall of America in Minnesota that killed a 19-year-old man.
Idaho professor sues TikToker who accused her of killing university students
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Idaho professor sues TikToker who accused her of killing university students
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- An Idaho professor is accusing a TikTok user of defamation after a video was posted that accused the professor of killing four college students last month.
Arizona judge rejects Lake's gubernatorial election challenge
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Arizona judge rejects Lake's gubernatorial election challenge
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's had her election lawsuit rejected on Saturday, affirming the victory of Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs.
Univ. of Calif. workers ratify new contracts, historic strike officially ends
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Univ. of Calif. workers ratify new contracts, historic strike officially ends
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Student researchers and academic workers have voted in favor of new contracts six weeks after 48,000 workers went on strike for better salaries and working conditions.
Alberta Clipper to bring fresh wave of snow to northern Plains, Midwest
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alberta Clipper to bring fresh wave of snow to northern Plains, Midwest
A quick-hitting Alberta Clipper system is poised to drop into the United States just in time for Christmas Day, bringing a swath of up to 6 inches of snow, forecasters say.
