Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 dead at Jehovah's Witness hall in Colorado

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Two adults were found dead at Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colo., after what police determined to be a murder-suicide incident on Christmas morning.

An unidentified adult male is believed to have shot his wife before killing himself Sunday at about 9 a.m. Police say there were former members of the congregation located in the suburb of Denver.

"On a day that is historically associated with joy, family and fun, we're saddened to inform you of the following," the Thornton Police Department said in its press release posted on Twitter.

"The investigation is still active, witnesses being interviewed, scene being examined. Still no known threats to the Thornton community."

The department said the Adams County Sheriff's Office Hazardous Material Unit is investigating a suspicious device found at the scene.

Witnesses told Fox News 31 in Denver that a gun was fired in the parking lot of the hall Sunday morning. The suspect also threw a molotov cocktail, starting a fire inside the building, according to The Guardian.

The initial call for first responders was in response to the fire.

Kingdom Hall holds three services on Sundays.

"Dear friends, today's meeting will be held on Zoom due to a tragic incident that occurred at the Kingdom Hall this morning," an internal message to the congregation shared to Fox 31 said.

"Various reports are in the news however we don't have all the information at this time. Please be assured that the local Bodies of Elders will be caring for the needs of the affected Congregations."