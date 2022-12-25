Advertisement
Dec. 25, 2022 / 9:23 AM

More migrants dropped outside vice president's home in freezing weather

By Allen Cone
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the Naval Observatory, the Vice President's residence, in Washington, D.C., on July 12, 2022. Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/UPI
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the Naval Observatory, the Vice President's residence, in Washington, D.C., on July 12, 2022. Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- More migrants were dropped from busesin frigid weather in front of Vice President Kamela Harris' residence in Washington, D.C, on Christmas Eve.

Three busloads of migrants were driven to D.C., WJLA reported

Some migrants were wearing only T-shirts in the 18-degree weather, CNN reported. They received blankets.

Migrants were taken to local shelters, including the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, a local aid group.

RELATED Arizona agrees to tear down makeshift border wall, ending standoff with Washington

Busloads of migrants have been arriving in Washington since April.

"The DC community has been welcoming buses from Texas anytime they've come since April," Tatiana Laborde, managing director of SAMU First Response, said. "Christmas Eve and freezing cold weather is no different. We are always here welcoming folks with open arms."

It hasn't been revealed who sent the migrants to the Naval Observatory, which is Harris' home. Earlier this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had sent buses at the Naval Observatory.

RELATED Supreme Court halts Wednesday's expiration of Title 42

Tonight, on Christmas Eve, Gov Abbott's buses dropped off migrants at the VP's house in the freezing cold," the SAMU posted on Twitter. "This is not new, it has been happening for 8 months. The Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network has welcomed >200 buses carrying ~7k ppl.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Saturday it "continues to fully enforce our immigration and public health laws at the border. Individuals and families attempting to enter without authorization are being expelled, as required by court order under the Title 42 public health authority, or placed into removal proceedings.

"As temperatures remain dangerously low all along the border, no one should put their lives in the hands of smugglers, or risk life and limb attempting to cross only to be returned."

RELATED NYC braces for migrant influx as buses arrive ahead of Title 42 expiration

