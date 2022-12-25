Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 25, 2022 / 2:34 PM

Man charged for art heist of $70K glass sculpture at Oklahoma museum

By Adam Schrader
1/3
A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a $70,000 glass sculpture from an Oklahoma museum in what is believed to be the institution’s first art heist. Some of the art in the exhibit is seen on display. Photo courtesy of Oklahoma City Museum of Art/YouTube
A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a $70,000 glass sculpture from an Oklahoma museum in what is believed to be the institution’s first art heist. Some of the art in the exhibit is seen on display. Photo courtesy of Oklahoma City Museum of Art/YouTube

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a $70,000 glass sculpture from an Oklahoma museum in what is believed to be the institution's first art heist.

Christopher Lambert, 56, was charged earlier this month with grand larceny for allegedly stealing the sculpture from the Oklahoma City Museum of Art in October, court records show.

Advertisement

Lambert, a membership fellow of the museum, was seen in surveillance video swiping a sculpture from the Jerome V. and Judith G. Rose Family Glass Collection, which highlights the work of pioneers in the artistic glass movement, prosecutors allege in court documents.

The collection is being exhibited at the museum, located in downtown Oklahoma City, through Jan. 15 and the sculpture was discovered to be stolen during a routine check.

Michael J. Anderson, the museum's president, told The Oklahoman in an interview that museum officials combed through the footage to identify a possible suspect after the sculpture was stolen and provided the information to police.

"It was returned anonymously to the museum," Anderson said. "It actually is back on view. And we've made the necessary modifications to the installation to make sure that it doesn't happen again."

Advertisement

Anderson allegedly confessed to police that he stole the sculpture.

Read More

Germany hands over 20 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria in major art restitution NYC's Met Museum sued over Van Gogh painting allegedly looted by Nazis Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art

Latest Headlines

New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The death toll from the snowstorm that pummeled western New York has risen to 7 as the blizzard finally started to ease up on Christmas morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Sunday.
More migrants dropped in freezing weather outside vice president's home
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
More migrants dropped in freezing weather outside vice president's home
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- More migrants were dropped from busesin frigid weather in front of Vice President Kamela Harris' residence in Washington, D.C, on Christmas Eve.
Five arrested in fatal Mall of America shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Five arrested in fatal Mall of America shooting
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Five people have been arrested in the shooting at the Mall of America in Minnesota that killed a 19-year-old man.
Dramatic warmup to bust loose in U.S. as new year arrives
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dramatic warmup to bust loose in U.S. as new year arrives
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Bitter cold has plunged much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation into a deep freeze and allowed for some eye-popping low temperatures across parts of the United States ahead of Christmas.
Idaho professor sues TikToker who accused her of killing university students
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Idaho professor sues TikToker who accused her of killing university students
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- An Idaho professor is accusing a TikTok user of defamation after a video was posted that accused the professor of killing four college students last month.
Arizona judge rejects Lake's gubernatorial election challenge
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Arizona judge rejects Lake's gubernatorial election challenge
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's had her election lawsuit rejected on Saturday, affirming the victory of Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs.
Univ. of Calif. workers ratify new contracts, historic strike officially ends
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Univ. of Calif. workers ratify new contracts, historic strike officially ends
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Student researchers and academic workers have voted in favor of new contracts six weeks after 48,000 workers went on strike for better salaries and working conditions.
Alberta Clipper to bring fresh wave of snow to northern Plains, Midwest
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alberta Clipper to bring fresh wave of snow to northern Plains, Midwest
A quick-hitting Alberta Clipper system is poised to drop into the United States just in time for Christmas Day, bringing a swath of up to 6 inches of snow, forecasters say.
Multiple dead across U.S., Nat'l Guard called out in N.Y. amid winter storm
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Multiple dead across U.S., Nat'l Guard called out in N.Y. amid winter storm
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Multiple people have died during a historic winter storm that has knocked out power for more than 1 million homes and businesses and snarled holiday air traffic across the United States.
1 killed in Mall of America department store shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
1 killed in Mall of America department store shooting
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old man was killed Friday during an altercation between two groups in a department store at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, police said. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Five arrested in fatal Mall of America shooting
Five arrested in fatal Mall of America shooting
Idaho professor sues TikToker who accused her of killing university students
Idaho professor sues TikToker who accused her of killing university students
More migrants dropped in freezing weather outside vice president's home
More migrants dropped in freezing weather outside vice president's home
Dramatic warmup to bust loose in U.S. as new year arrives
Dramatic warmup to bust loose in U.S. as new year arrives
Pope Francis says Earth is experiencing 'Third World War' in Christmas message
Pope Francis says Earth is experiencing 'Third World War' in Christmas message
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement