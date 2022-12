A JetBlue flight from Barbados quickly evacuated 167 passengers after landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York due to a fire onboard. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A JetBlue flight from Barbados quickly evacuated 167 passengers after landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York due to a fire onboard. The fire was believed to have started with a passenger's electronic device shortly after touching down in New York shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday. Passengers and crew members were alerted by smoke coming from the lithium battery on one passenger's laptop computer. Advertisement

Seven people were injured but none required hospitalization.

"On Saturday, JetBlue flight 662 with service from Bridgetown, Barbados (BGI) was evacuated shortly after landing at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) due to reports of a customer's malfunctioning electronic device or battery," said JetBlue spokesperson Derek Dombrowski in a statement to CNN.

"Safety is always our number one priority, and we are investigating this incident in coordination with the FAA and [National Transportation Safety Board]," the company said in a separate statement.

Passengers used emergency exit slides to exit the plane. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, planes can be fully evacuated in less than two minutes.