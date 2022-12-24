Univ. of Calif. workers ratify new contracts, historic strike officially ends

Unions have ratified new contracts six weeks after 48,000 University of California student researchers and academic workers went on strike. File Photo by brainchildvn/ Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Student researchers and academic workers in the University of California system have ratified new contracts, formally ending the biggest strike in U.S. academic history. The ratification announcements were issued Friday, six weeks after 48,000 UC workers went on strike for better pay and working conditions. Advertisement

"This is a tremendous victory for not only the members of UAW Local 2865 and SRU-UAW, but for all academic workers," United Auto Workers President Ray Curry said in a statement.

"Our members have rightfully won an agreement that will improve the quality of their lives, increase protections from harassment and discrimination, and help parents balancing the needs of family and work," he said. "The entire UAW family celebrates this victory with them."

The new contracts raise the minimum salary for graduate student researchers to a minimum of $34,564 for nine months of part-time work. Academic student employees will see their salaries raised from approximately $23,250 to around $34,000 for nine months of part-time work.

For UC-Berkley, UC-San Francisco and UC-Los Angeles, the salary would be closer to $36,500 due to the high cost of living in those cities.

The agreements also provide child care support an additional protections against bullying and harassment.

"The rights we secured today will help ensure that victims of harassment and discrimination aren't forced off their career paths, will make UC more family-friendly, and take important steps towards paying us what we are worth," Student Researchers United negotiator Tarini Hardikar, said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

The University of California also portrayed the new contracts as a positive outcome.

"Today's ratification demonstrates yet again the University's strong commitment to providing every one of our hardworking employees with competitive compensation and benefit packages that honor their many contributions to our institution, to our community, and to the state of California," UC labor relations director Letitia Silas said.

