Dec. 24, 2022 / 6:16 PM

Idaho professor sues TikToker who accused her of killing university students

By Matt Bernardini
Moscow Police investigates the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. A University professor is suing a TikToker who has posted videos accusing the professor of being behind the killings. Photo courtesy of Moscow Police Facebook
Moscow Police investigates the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. A University professor is suing a TikToker who has posted videos accusing the professor of being behind the killings. Photo courtesy of Moscow Police Facebook

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- An Idaho professor is accusing a TikTok user of defamation after a video was posted that accused the professor of killing four college students last month.

The suit, filed Wednesday in Idaho District Court by history department chair Rebecca Scofield, accused TikTok user Ashley Guillard of falsely claiming that the professor had planned the killings with another University of Idaho student.

The videos began appearing on the platform Nov. 24 and have been viewed millions of times, according to the suit, which says Guillard claims to solve high-profile murders using Tarot cards and by "performing other readings."

More than a month after the predawn quadruple murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in an off-campus rental home, the case remains unsolved and continues to shake the rural college town of Moscow. The four were found stabbed in their beds.

RELATED Police suspect knife used in killings of four Idaho University students

No suspects have yet been identified, and, despite hundreds of tips coming in to police, no motive has been established.

Police have warned amateur detectives and Internet sleuths against harassing or threatening people surrounding the unsolved slayings of four college students in the city.

Despite lawyers for Scofield sending cease and desist letters to Guillard, she has posted more than 20 videos claiming falsely that Scofield had been involved with one of the students and ordered the killings to conceal the relationship, the suit says.

RELATED TikTok blocked at Auburn following Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's lead

"Professor Scofield has never met Guillard," the suit says. "She does not know her. She does not know why Guillard picked her to repeatedly falsely accuse of ordering the tragic murders and being involved with one of the victims. Professor Scofield does know that she has been harmed by the false TikToks and false statements."

The suit adds that the allegations triggered significant emotional distress and damage to Scofield's reputation.

RELATED Police warn amateur detectives in unsolved Idaho student slayings

