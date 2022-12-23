Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 23, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed

On Dec. 23, 1948, former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were hanged in Tokyo under sentence of the Allied War Crimes Commission.

By UPI Staff
1/3
On December 23, 1948, former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were hanged in Tokyo under sentence of the Allied War Crimes Commission. File Photo courtesy <a class="tpstyle" href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tojo2.jpg" target="_blank">Wikimedia</a>
On December 23, 1948, former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were hanged in Tokyo under sentence of the Allied War Crimes Commission. File Photo courtesy Wikimedia

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1620, construction began on the first permanent European settlement in New England. It was one week after the Mayflower arrived at Plymouth Harbor in present-day Massachusetts.

Advertisement

In 1783, Gen. George Washington resigned his commission with the U.S. Army and retired to Mount Vernon, Va. He became the new nation's first president in 1789.

In 1913, the U.S. Federal Reserve System was established.

In 1947, the transistor was invented, leading to a revolution in communications and electronics.

In 1948, former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were hanged in Tokyo under sentence of the Allied War Crimes Commission.

In 1972, a series of earthquakes killed about 5,000 people and left the Nicaraguan capital of Managua in ruins.

In 1973, the shah of Iran announced that the petroleum-exporting states of the Persian Gulf would double the price of their crude oil.

In 1982, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the residents of Times Beach, Mo., to evacuate the town, which was contaminated with the chemical dioxin. The government bought all but one house in the town, which was disincorporated.

Advertisement

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1987, Dick Rutan and Jeana Yaeger landed the experimental aircraft Voyager at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., completing a record nine-day, 25,012-mile global flight without refueling.

In 1987, Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, serving a sentence for attempting to assassinate President Gerald Ford, escapes from a West Virginia prison. She was captured two days later.

In 1995, fire engulfed a tent set up for a school ceremony in Mandi Dabwali, India, killing more than 500 people.

In 2003, the first case of mad cow disease was reported in the United States when a Holstein in Washington state tested positive for the ailment.

A Canadian cow living at the Sunny Dene Ranch near Mabton, Wash., was the first cow in the U.S. to have a confirmed case of mad cow disease. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI

In 2008, officials in Guinea's army announced the country's government had been dissolved and the Constitution suspended after the death of President Lansana Conte, who had ruled the African nation for 24 years.

Advertisement

In 2009, Mexico City voters approved a sweeping gay rights measure allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children.

In 2013, two members of the Pussy Riot punk band, Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, were released from prison in Russia in an amnesty program. They had served most of their two-year sentences after being convicted of hooliganism for participating in a performance critical of President Vladimir Putin.

In 2016, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution condemning ongoing construction of Israeli settlements in disputed territory. The United States abstained from voting.

File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Japanese ex-premier admits war guilt after suicide attempt UPI Archives: Tojo linked to 'comfort girls'

Latest Headlines

Here's what is in House committee's full Jan. 6 report
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Here's what is in House committee's full Jan. 6 report
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has released its full report. Here's a selection of some revelations.
House committee releases full report on Jan. 6 insurrection
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House committee releases full report on Jan. 6 insurrection
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has released its long-anticipated report.
Police find missing twin baby safe in Indianapolis, suspect arrested
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police find missing twin baby safe in Indianapolis, suspect arrested
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A 5-month-old baby abducted early this week while sitting with his twin brother in the back of a car when it was stolen was found safe by police Thursday night in Indianapolis, authorities said.
Hundreds evacuated after fire on NYC's Staten Island Ferry
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hundreds evacuated after fire on NYC's Staten Island Ferry
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people were evacuated Thursday from a Staten Island Ferry in New York City after a fire broke out on the vessel during rush hour.
NYC's Met Museum sued over Van Gogh painting allegedly looted by Nazis
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYC's Met Museum sued over Van Gogh painting allegedly looted by Nazis
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is facing a new lawsuit over a painting by Vincent Van Gogh that was allegedly looted by Nazis in the 1930s.
Jury convicts California woman for killing stepfather
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury convicts California woman for killing stepfather
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A San Diego County jury found Jade Janks, 39, guilty of first-degree murder in the December 2020 killing of her stepfather, 64-year-old Thomas Merriman.
U.S. believes North Korea delivered missiles, rockets to Russia's Wagner Group
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. believes North Korea delivered missiles, rockets to Russia's Wagner Group
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The United States believes North Korea has delivered rockets and missiles to the Wagner Group, the infamous Russian private military company, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday.
More than 650,000 Samsung washing machines recalled
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
More than 650,000 Samsung washing machines recalled
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- More than 650,000 washing machines that were sold at hardware stores like Home Depot and Lowe's have been recalled due to reports of fires.
New Jersey landlord charged for alleged sexual crimes against 30 tenants
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New Jersey landlord charged for alleged sexual crimes against 30 tenants
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A landlord in Elizabeth, N.J., faces a 42-charge indictment for alleged sex crimes committed against 30 of his tenants.
Bear shot dead after escaping, maiming zookeeper in Florida
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bear shot dead after escaping, maiming zookeeper in Florida
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A bear that escaped its enclosure and injured a zookeeper in Florida has been shot dead, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate fails to pass $1.7T omnibus bill as Friday deadline nears
Senate fails to pass $1.7T omnibus bill as Friday deadline nears
Biden urges caution during severe winter storm; thousands of flights canceled
Biden urges caution during severe winter storm; thousands of flights canceled
Nancy Pelosi prepares to step down as House speaker after historic tenure
Nancy Pelosi prepares to step down as House speaker after historic tenure
Two FTX associates plead guilty as Bankman-Fried is extradited to U.S.
Two FTX associates plead guilty as Bankman-Fried is extradited to U.S.
Micron to reduce workforce by 10%, suspend bonuses
Micron to reduce workforce by 10%, suspend bonuses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement