Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 23, 2022 / 8:21 AM

President Joe Biden offers Christmas message of unity

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
President Joe Biden conveys a holiday-themed message of peace and unity ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend at the White House on Thursday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a88e1a336db3f57b8e19eeb1ad7062e7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden conveys a holiday-themed message of peace and unity ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend at the White House on Thursday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden struck a tone of unity and a brighter future in his White House Christmas message, saying the season crossed all faiths and communities.

In the remarks delivered Thursday, Biden said while the Christmas story, the birth of Jesus Christ, is more than 2,000 years old, it continues to bring people together and change the world.

Advertisement

"The Christmas story is at the heart of the Christmas -- Christian faith," Biden said in comments at Cross Hall. "But the message of hope, love, peace, and joy, they're also universal. It speaks to all of us, whether we're Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, or any other faith, or no faith at all.

"It speaks to all of us as human beings who are here on this Earth to care for one another, to look out for one another, to love one another. The message of Christmas is always important, but it's especially important through tough times, like the ones we've been through the past few years."

RELATED The weather outside is frightful, but 113 million plan holiday travel anyway, AAA says

Biden pointed to how the COVID-19 pandemic and divisive politics have cost lives and separated families and friends.

Advertisement

"We've lost so much time with one another. We've lost so many people -- people we loved," Biden said. "Our politics have gotten so angry, so mean, so partisan. And too often we see each other as enemies, not as neighbors; as Democrats or Republicans, not as fellow Americans."

He ended his comments with an upbeat note for the future.

RELATED Rhode Island man's nativity scene features more than 400 pieces

"Our kids are back in school. People are back to work. In fact, more people are working than ever before," Biden said.

"So, my hope this Christmas season is that we take a few moments of quiet reflection and find that stillness in the heart of Christmas -- that's at the heart of Christmas," Biden said.

"The smallest of kindness can mean so much. A simple smile. A hug. An unexpected phone call. A quiet cup of coffee. Simple acts of kindness that can lift a spirit, provide comfort, and perhaps maybe even save a life."

RELATED Hilary Duff shares playful family holiday card: 'All is not calm'

Latest Headlines

The weather outside is frightful, but 113 million plan holiday travel anyway, AAA says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
The weather outside is frightful, but 113 million plan holiday travel anyway, AAA says
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Nearly 113 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday season beginning on Friday and through Jan. 2 despite frigid conditions and record-breaking temperatures gripping much of the country.
Senate passes war crime bill expanding U.S. jurisdiction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate passes war crime bill expanding U.S. jurisdiction
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A bill that would expand the United States' ability to prosecute global war crimes heads to President Joe Biden's desk after being approved by the Senate on Thursday.
House passes bill to ensure yearly presidential tax audit is conducted
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House passes bill to ensure yearly presidential tax audit is conducted
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- House Democrats on Thursday passed legislation mandating the federal agency conduct a yearly tax audit of the sitting president.
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- On Dec. 23, 1948, former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were hanged in Tokyo under sentence of the Allied War Crimes Commission.
Here's what is in House committee's full Jan. 6 report
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Here's what is in House committee's full Jan. 6 report
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has released its full report. Here's a selection of some revelations.
House committee releases full report on Jan. 6 insurrection
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House committee releases full report on Jan. 6 insurrection
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has released its long-anticipated report.
Police find missing twin baby safe in Indianapolis, suspect arrested
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Police find missing twin baby safe in Indianapolis, suspect arrested
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A 5-month-old baby abducted early this week while sitting with his twin brother in the back of a car when it was stolen was found safe by police Thursday night in Indianapolis, authorities said.
Hundreds evacuated after fire on NYC's Staten Island Ferry
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Hundreds evacuated after fire on NYC's Staten Island Ferry
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people were evacuated Thursday from a Staten Island Ferry in New York City after a fire broke out on the vessel during rush hour.
NYC's Met Museum sued over Van Gogh painting allegedly looted by Nazis
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
NYC's Met Museum sued over Van Gogh painting allegedly looted by Nazis
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is facing a new lawsuit over a painting by Vincent Van Gogh that was allegedly looted by Nazis in the 1930s.
Jury convicts California woman for killing stepfather
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Jury convicts California woman for killing stepfather
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A San Diego County jury found Jade Janks, 39, guilty of first-degree murder in the December 2020 killing of her stepfather, 64-year-old Thomas Merriman.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden urges caution during severe winter storm; thousands of flights canceled
Biden urges caution during severe winter storm; thousands of flights canceled
Micron to reduce workforce by 10%, suspend bonuses
Micron to reduce workforce by 10%, suspend bonuses
Arizona agrees to tear down makeshift border wall, ending standoff with Washington
Arizona agrees to tear down makeshift border wall, ending standoff with Washington
U.S. GDP revised higher, though hiring suffers a minor blow
U.S. GDP revised higher, though hiring suffers a minor blow
Turkey raises minimum wage by 55%
Turkey raises minimum wage by 55%
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement