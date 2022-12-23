President Joe Biden offers Christmas message of unity

1/3

President Joe Biden conveys a holiday-themed message of peace and unity ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend at the White House on Thursday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden struck a tone of unity and a brighter future in his White House Christmas message, saying the season crossed all faiths and communities. In the remarks delivered Thursday, Biden said while the Christmas story, the birth of Jesus Christ, is more than 2,000 years old, it continues to bring people together and change the world. Advertisement

"The Christmas story is at the heart of the Christmas -- Christian faith," Biden said in comments at Cross Hall. "But the message of hope, love, peace, and joy, they're also universal. It speaks to all of us, whether we're Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, or any other faith, or no faith at all.

"It speaks to all of us as human beings who are here on this Earth to care for one another, to look out for one another, to love one another. The message of Christmas is always important, but it's especially important through tough times, like the ones we've been through the past few years."

Biden pointed to how the COVID-19 pandemic and divisive politics have cost lives and separated families and friends.

"We've lost so much time with one another. We've lost so many people -- people we loved," Biden said. "Our politics have gotten so angry, so mean, so partisan. And too often we see each other as enemies, not as neighbors; as Democrats or Republicans, not as fellow Americans."

He ended his comments with an upbeat note for the future.

"Our kids are back in school. People are back to work. In fact, more people are working than ever before," Biden said.

"So, my hope this Christmas season is that we take a few moments of quiet reflection and find that stillness in the heart of Christmas -- that's at the heart of Christmas," Biden said.

"The smallest of kindness can mean so much. A simple smile. A hug. An unexpected phone call. A quiet cup of coffee. Simple acts of kindness that can lift a spirit, provide comfort, and perhaps maybe even save a life."