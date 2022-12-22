Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2022 / 9:14 PM

U.S. believes North Korea delivered missiles, rockets to Russia's Wagner Group

By Adam Schrader
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to a meeting with business leaders held by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (both not pictured) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in 2017. File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to a meeting with business leaders held by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (both not pictured) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in 2017. File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The United States believes North Korea has delivered rockets and missiles to the Wagner Group, the infamous Russian private military company, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday.

"Today we can confirm that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner, which paid for that equipment," Kirby said, according to NBC News.

Advertisement

"Last month, North Korea delivered infantry rockets and missiles into Russia for use by Wagner."

Kirby also said Thursday that U.S. officials believe that Russian military officials are "actually subordinate" to the Wagner Group, CNN reported.

RELATED IAEA director general meets Russian officials in Moscow

"It's pretty apparent to us that Wagner is emerging as a rival power center to the Russian military and other Russian ministries," Kirby said.

The Wagner Group was founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is said to have significant influence on the Kremlin.

More than 50,000 personnel hired by the Wagner Group have been deployed to Ukraine, Kirby said, adding that 40,000 of them are believed to have been recruited from inside Russian prisons including some solicited by Prigozhin himself.

Advertisement

"It seems as though Mr. Prigozhin is willing to just throw Russian bodies into the meat grinder in Bakhmut. In fact, about 1,000 Wagner fighters have been killed in the fighting in just recent weeks, and we believe that 90% of those 1,000 fighters were, in fact, convicts," Kirby said.

British government officials who spoke to the BBC said that the number of Wagner mercenaries in Ukraine has risen to nearly 20,000, lower than U.S. estimates but still significant.

Like Kirby, the British officials said that Wagner has targeted Russian prisons for recruitment and their numbers now make up at least 10% of all Russian boots on the ground as Moscow moves from a strategy of quality to quantity.

RELATED Full text: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Congress

Prigozhin's press service, in a statement on Telegram, called Kirby's comments "nothing more than gossip and speculation."

"We buy quite a lot of American weapons. And therefore, most likely, my lawyers will be actively involved in the process of lifting U.S. sanctions on the supply of weapons to PMC Wagner," the statement reads.

"We consider these restrictions absolutely unfair, due to the fact that the Wagner PMC has never violated international trade rules when buying American weapons."

The Wagner Group and Prigozhin have both under U.S. and European Union sanctions.

Advertisement

Read More

Ukraine war: Moscow and Kyiv are talking -- just not about peace

Latest Headlines

More than 650,000 Samsung washing machines recalled
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
More than 650,000 Samsung washing machines recalled
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- More than 650,000 washing machines that were sold at hardware stores like Home Depot and Lowe's have been recalled due to reports of fires.
New Jersey landlord charged for alleged sexual crimes against 30 tenants
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Jersey landlord charged for alleged sexual crimes against 30 tenants
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A landlord in Elizabeth, N.J., faces a 42-charge indictment for alleged sex crimes committed against 30 of his tenants.
Bear shot dead after escaping, maiming zookeeper in Florida
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bear shot dead after escaping, maiming zookeeper in Florida
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A bear that escaped its enclosure and injured a zookeeper in Florida has been shot dead, officials said.
FCC considering $300M fine for auto-warranty scammers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FCC considering $300M fine for auto-warranty scammers
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission is considering slapping two scammers with its largest fine in agency history for allegedly spamming more than 5 billion calls.
Defense Department estimates $270M to repair bases after hosting Afghan refugees
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Defense Department estimates $270M to repair bases after hosting Afghan refugees
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department estimates $270 million in costs to repair facilities that hosted Afghan refugees as part of Operation Allies Refuge and Operation Allies Welcome.
State Department sanctions 10 entities for Russian Navy links
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
State Department sanctions 10 entities for Russian Navy links
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The State Department has sanctioned 10 entities for links to the Russian Navy.
Target pulls weighted blankets from shelves after 2 girls suffocate in N.C.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Target pulls weighted blankets from shelves after 2 girls suffocate in N.C.
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ordered Target to recall Children's Pillowfort Weighted Blankets after two girls in North Carolina suffocated in them earlier this year.
Jennifer McClellan wins Virginia Democratic primary for Congress
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jennifer McClellan wins Virginia Democratic primary for Congress
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan took another step to becoming the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress after winning the Democratic primary early Thursday.
Parents to post $250 million bond for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Parents to post $250 million bond for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A federal judge in the Southern District of New York granted bond to one-time crypto whiz kid Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday.
Senate passes $1.7 trillion spending bill
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate passes $1.7 trillion spending bill
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Senate passed a $1.7 trillion government spending bill on Thursday after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on the floor that an agreement had been reached to break a stalemate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate fails to pass $1.7T omnibus bill as Friday deadline nears
Senate fails to pass $1.7T omnibus bill as Friday deadline nears
Ukraine church breaks from Russian tradition to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25
Ukraine church breaks from Russian tradition to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25
U.N. Security Council resolution demands end to Myanmar violence
U.N. Security Council resolution demands end to Myanmar violence
Biden urges caution during severe winter storm; thousands of flights canceled
Biden urges caution during severe winter storm; thousands of flights canceled
AMC ends pursuit of Regal Cinemas locations after bankruptcy
AMC ends pursuit of Regal Cinemas locations after bankruptcy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement