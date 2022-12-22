Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 22, 2022 / 5:11 PM

State Department sanctions 10 entities for Russian Navy links

By Patrick Hilsman
The U.S. State Department has sanctioned 10 entities for links to the Russian Navy. File Photo by Alexi Druzhinin/ Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/EPA-EFE
The U.S. State Department has sanctioned 10 entities for links to the Russian Navy. File Photo by Alexi Druzhinin/ Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/EPA-EFE

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The State Department has sanctioned 10 entities for providing support to Russian naval forces.

"We are committed to imposing additional severe consequences on President Putin and his enablers for Russia's unconscionable war against Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press release Thursday.

Advertisement

"in the wake of Russian naval operations against Ukrainian ports, including those that are providing much-needed food and grain to the world, the United States today is imposing sanctions on Russian naval entities," the statement said.

Joint Stock Company Battery Company Rigel was sanctioned for producing batteries for the Russian Navy and Ministry of Defense.

Joint Stock Company Concern Central Institute for Scientific Research Elektropribor was sanctioned for manufacturing high-precision navigation and optical equipment for Russian submarines and combat ships.

Joint Stock Company Concern Avrora Scientific and Production Association was sanctioned for manufacturing automated control systems for surface ships and submarines of the Russian Navy.

Concern Morinformsystem Agat Joint Stock Company was sanctioned for creating and maintaining combat information and control systems, as well as fire control systems for sea-launched cruise missiles.

Advertisement

Central Research Institute of Structural Materials Prometey was sanctioned for being involved in shipbuilding and the development of military technology.

Joint Stock Company Central Research Institute of Marine Engineering was sanctioned for developing machinery for Russia's merchant vessels.

P.P. Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences was sanctioned for developing autonomous vehicles and guidance systems for the Russian Navy.

Technopole Company was sanctioned for developing oceanography and navigation equipment for the Russian Navy.

Joint Stock Company Obukhovskoye was sanctioned for developing marine equipment for Russian civilian and military vessels.

Marine Bridge and Navigation Systems LTD was sanctioned for developing marine equipment and automation systems for civilian vessels and the Russian Navy. The company produces navigation simulators and security systems for Russian naval vessels.

"The United States remains determined to use all appropriate measures to deter Russia's attacks on Ukraine -- whether those attacks be from the air, land or sea. These accountability measures underscore a simple message: The Kremlin must end its brutal campaign against Ukraine," Blinken said.

Latest Headlines

FCC considering $300M fine for auto-warranty scammers
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
FCC considering $300M fine for auto-warranty scammers
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission is considering slapping two scammers with its largest fine in agency history for allegedly spamming more than 5 billion calls.
Defense Department estimates $270M to repair bases after hosting Afghan refugees
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Defense Department estimates $270M to repair bases after hosting Afghan refugees
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department estimates $270 million in costs to repair facilities that hosted Afghan refugees as part of Operation Allies Refuge and Operation Allies Welcome.
Target pulls weighted blankets from shelves after 2 girls suffocate in N.C.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Target pulls weighted blankets from shelves after 2 girls suffocate in N.C.
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ordered Target to recall Children's Pillowfort Weighted Blankets after two girls in North Carolina suffocated in them earlier this year.
Jennifer McClellan wins Virginia Democratic primary for Congress
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jennifer McClellan wins Virginia Democratic primary for Congress
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan took another step to becoming the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress after winning the Democratic primary early Thursday.
Parents to post $250 million bond for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Parents to post $250 million bond for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A federal judge in the Southern District of New York granted bond to one-time crypto whiz kid Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday.
Senate passes $1.7 trillion spending bill
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate passes $1.7 trillion spending bill
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Senate passed a $1.7 trillion government spending bill on Thursday after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on the floor that an agreement had been reached to break a stalemate.
Biden urges caution during severe winter storm; thousands of flights canceled
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden urges caution during severe winter storm; thousands of flights canceled
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden urged the public to take precautions while a severe winter storm grips the greater part of the United States, causing thousands of flight cancelations.
U.S. population grew 0.4% amid increases in births, migration
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. population grew 0.4% amid increases in births, migration
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Even though the average lifespan declined because of the pandemic, data show the U.S. population increased this year following something of a lull.
Average U.S. gas prices may fall below $3 a gallon, but declines could be limited
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Average U.S. gas prices may fall below $3 a gallon, but declines could be limited
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Some analysts expect $3 gas by Christmas, but a recent increase in crude oil prices could keep declines to the minimum.
Arizona agrees to tear down makeshift border wall, ending standoff with Washington
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Arizona agrees to tear down makeshift border wall, ending standoff with Washington
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Arizona has agreed to dismantle a makeshift border wall that Gov. Doug Ducey ordered built on the southern border with Mexico -- an effort that began in August and put the state at odds with the federal government.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine church breaks from Russian tradition to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25
Ukraine church breaks from Russian tradition to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25
Senate fails to pass $1.7T omnibus bill as Friday deadline nears
Senate fails to pass $1.7T omnibus bill as Friday deadline nears
Revolver owned by Teddy Roosevelt sells for nearly $1 million
Revolver owned by Teddy Roosevelt sells for nearly $1 million
U.N. Security Council resolution demands end to Myanmar violence
U.N. Security Council resolution demands end to Myanmar violence
'Ukraine is alive and kicking': Zelensky thanks Americans in speech to Congress
'Ukraine is alive and kicking': Zelensky thanks Americans in speech to Congress
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement