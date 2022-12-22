State Department sanctions 10 entities for Russian Navy links

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned 10 entities for links to the Russian Navy. File Photo by Alexi Druzhinin/ Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/EPA-EFE

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The State Department has sanctioned 10 entities for providing support to Russian naval forces. "We are committed to imposing additional severe consequences on President Putin and his enablers for Russia's unconscionable war against Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press release Thursday. Advertisement

"in the wake of Russian naval operations against Ukrainian ports, including those that are providing much-needed food and grain to the world, the United States today is imposing sanctions on Russian naval entities," the statement said.

Joint Stock Company Battery Company Rigel was sanctioned for producing batteries for the Russian Navy and Ministry of Defense.

Joint Stock Company Concern Central Institute for Scientific Research Elektropribor was sanctioned for manufacturing high-precision navigation and optical equipment for Russian submarines and combat ships.

Joint Stock Company Concern Avrora Scientific and Production Association was sanctioned for manufacturing automated control systems for surface ships and submarines of the Russian Navy.

Concern Morinformsystem Agat Joint Stock Company was sanctioned for creating and maintaining combat information and control systems, as well as fire control systems for sea-launched cruise missiles.

Advertisement

Central Research Institute of Structural Materials Prometey was sanctioned for being involved in shipbuilding and the development of military technology.

Joint Stock Company Central Research Institute of Marine Engineering was sanctioned for developing machinery for Russia's merchant vessels.

P.P. Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences was sanctioned for developing autonomous vehicles and guidance systems for the Russian Navy.

Technopole Company was sanctioned for developing oceanography and navigation equipment for the Russian Navy.

Joint Stock Company Obukhovskoye was sanctioned for developing marine equipment for Russian civilian and military vessels.

Marine Bridge and Navigation Systems LTD was sanctioned for developing marine equipment and automation systems for civilian vessels and the Russian Navy. The company produces navigation simulators and security systems for Russian naval vessels.

"The United States remains determined to use all appropriate measures to deter Russia's attacks on Ukraine -- whether those attacks be from the air, land or sea. These accountability measures underscore a simple message: The Kremlin must end its brutal campaign against Ukraine," Blinken said.