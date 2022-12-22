Trending
Dec. 22, 2022 / 10:36 PM

Police find missing twin baby safe in Indianapolis, suspect arrested

By Darryl Coote
Kason Thomass, a 5-month-old baby, was found safe Thursday at a Papa John's pizza location in Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department/<a href="https://twitter.com/IMPDnews/status/1606113562572849152?s=20&amp;t=iJKkSdfAgZGVa01lPMO7CA">Twitter</a>
Kason Thomass, a 5-month-old baby, was found safe Thursday at a Papa John's pizza location in Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department/Twitter

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A 5-month-old baby abducted early this week while sitting with his twin brother in the back of a car when it was stolen was found safe by police Thursday night in Indianapolis, authorities said.

The baby, Kason Thomass, was found in the stolen 2010 Honda Accord near a Papa John's pizza restaurant, some 175 miles and a state away from the Columbus pizzeria where a homeless woman Monday night jumped into the vehicle and drove away while the boys' mother was picking up a DoorDash order.

"The 5-month-old boy is in good health and being transported to a hospital to be checked out," the Columbus Division of Police said in a statement.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department later published a photo of an officer holding Kason to its Twitter account, stating they are thankful to have found him safe earlier that evening.

"A photo is worth a thousands words," police said.

The suspect, 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson, was arrested hours earlier by Indianapolis police but the search continued for the infant who was not with her when detained.

Police had been searching for Jackson since she stole the car Monday night.

On Tuesday, Kason Thomass' twin brother, Kyair Thomass, was found safe at the Dayton airport, prompting Columbus police chief Elaine Bryant to plead for Jackson to return the other baby.

"You can return him to any safe location: fire department, hospital, shopping center -- any public place where someone will find the baby," Bryant said. "We're begging you to please return Kason."

Bryant during a Thursday press conference said Jackson was arrested at 2 p.m. after receiving several tips that she was in Indianapolis, while vowing to continue to search for the missing baby.

The FBI, she said, had offered a $10,000 reward for information that would lead police to Kason Thomass' location.

Specifics surrounding the finding of Kason Thomass were not immediately clear, but police said was wearing the same clothes he was in when abducted days earlier.

"We are grateful to the public for their help throughout this investigation, and for the tireless work of our officers and our many parters," the Columbus Division of Police said. "They never stopped, never gave up hope and would not rest until Kason was found.

"We are beyond thankful for their relentless dedication."

