Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people were evacuated Thursday from a Staten Island Ferry in New York City after a fire broke out on the vessel during rush hour. "During this evening's rush, the #StatenIslandFerry the Sandy Ground, had to be temporarily anchored near Bayonne due to a fire limited to the engine room," the NYC Department of Transportation said in a statement. Advertisement

"Thank you to Captain Joseph Ajar and his crew, our ferry staff and first responders at FDNY for their quick work to put out the fire and ensure safety for all aboard. Many thanks to @ridetheferry for assisting in safely transporting passengers to Staten Island."

NY Waterway, a private company that offers ferry services between New York and New Jersey, assisted with the evacuation efforts and said that 558 passengers were taken to safety.

Officials with the FDNY said during a press conference that five people, including three crew members, suffered minor smoke inhalation and that there was a total of 866 passengers and 16 crew onboard.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement that the fire has since been extinguished and that no pollution was reported.