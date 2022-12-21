Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2022 / 2:30 PM

U.S. sanctions Iran's prosecutor general, other officials over protest crackdown

By Patrick Hilsman
1/3
The U.S. Department of the Treasury has sanctioned multiple individuals and entities linked to the state's security apparatus. Nationwide protests have been met with a violent crackdown. Fie Photo EPA-EFE/STR
The U.S. Department of the Treasury has sanctioned multiple individuals and entities linked to the state's security apparatus. Nationwide protests have been met with a violent crackdown. Fie Photo EPA-EFE/STR

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury has sanctioned key Iranian officials, including the Prosecutor General.

"As nationwide protests continue throughout Iran, the response from Iranian security forces has continued to escalate. In the past two weeks, two protestors have been executed, one publicly, and several others have been sentenced to death," reads a press release from the Department of the Treasury on Wednesday, "today's action targets the senior official overseeing the prosecution of protestors."

Advertisement

"The United States and our partners are dedicated to holding Iranian officials to account for egregious abuses committed against Iranian citizens fighting for their fundamental freedoms," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson.

Iran's Prosecutor General, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, oversees the nation's judiciary, which recently executed two Iranians affiliated with the nationwide protests. According to the Department of the Treasury, Montazeri ordered the judiciary to act "decisively" and issue harsh sentences to protestors.

RELATED U.S. adds $1.85B in defense support for Ukraine ahead of Zelensky-Biden meeting

Imen Sanat Zaman Fara, an Iranian company that manufactures equipment for the security forces, was also sanctioned.

"Among other equipment, the Imen Sanat Zaman Fara Company produces armored vehicles, also described as 'tactical' vehicles, for use in crowd suppression," the press release says.

Advertisement

"During the recent nationwide protests, video and photographic evidence has illustrated Iranian security forces using armored vehicles to suppress protests and, in some cases, attempt to run over protestors," the press release continues.

RELATED Biden administration sanctions organizations furthering Chinese, Russian military efforts

Moslem Moein was sanctioned for his role as chief of the Basij Cyberspace Headquarters, which oversees internet censorship.

"Moein has advocated for the development of Iran's national intranet, which could allow the regime to disconnect Iran from the global Internet," the press release reads. "The Iranian government continues to filter and block the free flow of information in Iran."

Hossein Maroufi was sanctioned for his role as a Deputy Coordinator of the Basij, a pro-government militia that has been deployed against protestors. Maroufi was involved in the crackdown against protestors in 2019 and "was allegedly responsible for ordering the use of deadly weapons against Iranian protestors."

RELATED U.S. imposes more sanctions on Russia's financial sector

Hassan Hassanzadeh, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, was sanctioned for using his forces to crack down on protestors.

Seyed Sadegh Hosseini, the IRGC commander in Kurdistan, authorized the use of deadly force against protestors in 2019.

"The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior," said the Department of the Treasury.

Advertisement

Read More

Treasury sanctions more than 40 individuals for human rights violations

Latest Headlines

Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at White House; $1.85B in aid announced
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at White House; $1.85B in aid announced
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House early Wednesday afternoon, greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.
Holiday 'bomb cyclone' to create travel nightmares
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Holiday 'bomb cyclone' to create travel nightmares
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Officials in at least one state are already advising people to get an emergency kit in order ahead of a major winter storm system.
U.S. Conference Board shows rebound in consumer confidence
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Conference Board shows rebound in consumer confidence
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Wages aren't keeping up with inflation, but U.S. consumers are nonetheless upbeat, the latest survey from the U.S. Conference Board shows.
U.S. manufacturer 3M announces plan to stop using 'forever chemicals' in all its products
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. manufacturer 3M announces plan to stop using 'forever chemicals' in all its products
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- American products manufacturer 3M has announced a plan to stop using cancer-causing "forever chemicals" in all of its consumer goods by 2025.
Mortgage refinance demand rises by 6%, applications decline 0.1%
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mortgage refinance demand rises by 6%, applications decline 0.1%
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Demand could increase if mortgage rates continue to move lower, but the prospects for a recession could throttle any significant momentum.
House documents show Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House documents show Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020 after he lost $4.8 million at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, according to a summary of his returns shared by the House Ways and Means committee.
Arizona judge allows case challenging AG election results to proceed
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Arizona judge allows case challenging AG election results to proceed
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A month and a half after mid-term elections were held, an Arizona judge is permitting a lawsuit challenging the state's results for attorney general to proceed.
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Ohio police are rushing to find a 5-month old who's been missing since Monday when a woman stole a parked car he and his twin brother were in as their mother was picking up a DoorDash order from a Columbus pizzeria.
Rep. Suzan DelBene to lead House Democrats' campaign arm
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Rep. Suzan DelBene to lead House Democrats' campaign arm
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Incoming House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday appointed Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington to lead the Democratic Party's campaign arm as they seek to regain control of the legislative branch in two years.
Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter's CEO, once he finds a replacement
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter's CEO, once he finds a replacement
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has confirmed, in a tweet, he will resign as Twitter's chief executive officer as soon as he finds a replacement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022, agency says
DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022, agency says
Severe weather grounds flights, strands passengers in Iceland
Severe weather grounds flights, strands passengers in Iceland
Archeologists discover 2,000-year-old family tomb in Israel
Archeologists discover 2,000-year-old family tomb in Israel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement