U.S. sanctions Iran's prosecutor general, other officials over protest crackdown

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has sanctioned multiple individuals and entities linked to the state's security apparatus. Nationwide protests have been met with a violent crackdown. Fie Photo EPA-EFE/STR

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury has sanctioned key Iranian officials, including the Prosecutor General. "As nationwide protests continue throughout Iran, the response from Iranian security forces has continued to escalate. In the past two weeks, two protestors have been executed, one publicly, and several others have been sentenced to death," reads a press release from the Department of the Treasury on Wednesday, "today's action targets the senior official overseeing the prosecution of protestors." Advertisement

"The United States and our partners are dedicated to holding Iranian officials to account for egregious abuses committed against Iranian citizens fighting for their fundamental freedoms," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson.

Iran's Prosecutor General, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, oversees the nation's judiciary, which recently executed two Iranians affiliated with the nationwide protests. According to the Department of the Treasury, Montazeri ordered the judiciary to act "decisively" and issue harsh sentences to protestors.

Imen Sanat Zaman Fara, an Iranian company that manufactures equipment for the security forces, was also sanctioned.

"Among other equipment, the Imen Sanat Zaman Fara Company produces armored vehicles, also described as 'tactical' vehicles, for use in crowd suppression," the press release says.

"During the recent nationwide protests, video and photographic evidence has illustrated Iranian security forces using armored vehicles to suppress protests and, in some cases, attempt to run over protestors," the press release continues.

Moslem Moein was sanctioned for his role as chief of the Basij Cyberspace Headquarters, which oversees internet censorship.

"Moein has advocated for the development of Iran's national intranet, which could allow the regime to disconnect Iran from the global Internet," the press release reads. "The Iranian government continues to filter and block the free flow of information in Iran."

Hossein Maroufi was sanctioned for his role as a Deputy Coordinator of the Basij, a pro-government militia that has been deployed against protestors. Maroufi was involved in the crackdown against protestors in 2019 and "was allegedly responsible for ordering the use of deadly weapons against Iranian protestors."

Hassan Hassanzadeh, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, was sanctioned for using his forces to crack down on protestors.

Seyed Sadegh Hosseini, the IRGC commander in Kurdistan, authorized the use of deadly force against protestors in 2019.

"The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior," said the Department of the Treasury.

