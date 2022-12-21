U.S. Conference Board shows rebound in consumer confidence

1/3

The U.S. consumer is feeling somewhat upbeat follow two straight months of pessimism, the Conference Board found. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Confidence in the U.S. economy remains high over the short and long term, though wage prospects remain something of a concern, the Conference Board said Wednesday. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for December increased from 101.4 in November to 108.3, ending a period of back-to-back declines. Advertisement

"Inflation expectations retreated in December to their lowest level since September 2021, with recent declines in gas prices a major impetus," Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said. "Vacation intentions improved but plans to purchase homes and big-ticket appliances cooled further."

Retail gasoline prices remain one of the more ubiquitous signs of consumer-level inflation and those prices have been in a bit of free fall for the better part of the month. Travel club AAA listed an average retail price of $3.11 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Wednesday, down more than 50 cents from a month ago.

Consumer inflation is also on the decline. For the 12-month period ending in November, the price of all consumer goods increased by 7.1%, compared with levels closer to 10% in June.

Advertisement

On business conditions in general, the Conference Board found that 20.1% of the respondents felt the current situation was bad, down from the last reading of 23.6%, Six months out and only 20.3% of the respondents said they believed conditions would deteriorate further, an improvement from 21% previously.

The labor market, meanwhile, continues to show resilience despite lingering inflationary pressures. Currently, only 12% of the respondents felt that jobs were hard to get and just 18% expected hiring problems to last.

RELATED Bank of Japan yield policy jolts global markets

Wages, meanwhile, aren't keeping up with inflation and the outlook from the Conference Board was poor. Only 16.7% of those surveyed expected to get a raise any time soon, down from 17.1% from the November report.

November marked the fifth month in a row for a decline in inflation and represents the smallest 12-month increase since the similar period ending in December 2021. An early-December survey, however, found nearly 75% of U.S. shoppers were changing habits in response to higher grocery bills.