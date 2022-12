Boeing has won a $2 billion contract to upgrade the U.S. Navy's fleet of F/A-18 Super Hornets. The contract will also cover foreign exports. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense has awarded a $2 billion contract to Boeing to upgrade and modernize the U.S. Navy's fleet of F/A-18 Super Hornets. The contract covers hardware and software system upgrades to improve the performance of the aircraft, including those for foreign customers. Spare parts and maintenance for the upgraded aircraft will be included in the agreement. Boeing will also upgrade the EA-18G electronic reconnaissance aircraft. Advertisement

The F/A-18 Super Hornet is an upgraded version of the carrier-capable, multirole F/A-18 fighter. The F/A-18 has been in service since 1983 and the F/A-18 Super Hornet has been in service for two decades.

The upgrades will be performed in St. Louis, Mo.; El Segundo, Calif.; and China Lake, Calif. The contract is expected to be completed by December 2027.

Boeing's foreign arms sales have been criticized by Amnesty International, who accuse the company of supplying the Saudi Arabian military during its violent air campaign in Yemen.