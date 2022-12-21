Trending
Dec. 21, 2022 / 5:38 PM

Revolver owned by Teddy Roosevelt sells for nearly $1 million

By Matt Bernardini

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Smith & Wesson revolver that once belonged to former President Theordore Roosevelt sold for $910,625 at the Rock Island Auction Company's December Premier Auction.

Then-Col. Roosevelt received the weapon on May 12, 1898, a day that coincides with his departure for San Antonio to train with the Rough Riders for eventual combat against Spanish forces in Cuba.

"Firearms with presidential ties are highly sought after and extremely difficult to find," Kevin Hogan, Rock Island Auction Company president, said at the time of the sale.

"Being tied to such an important office frequently places these arms at historic moments in American history. We've had the responsibility of offering three presidential arms in 2022, which is unheard of, but it never ceases to be something special."

It's likely Roosevelt intended for the weapon to be carried into war against Spain, according to documentation compiled by Rock Island.

After the Spanish-American war, the eventual president held on to the Smith & Wesson revolver, later placing it each night on his bedside at the White House.

It's not clear exactly what happened to the revolver after Roosevelt's death, but it likely ended up with Jim Supica, museum director for the National Rifle Association.

A separate Roosevelt-owned revolver, a Colt single-action variant that was special ordered around the president's 54th birthday, sold in 2020 for a shade under $1.5 million.

