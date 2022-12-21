Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2022 / 5:04 PM

One kidnapped Ohio infant found, search continues for twin, suspect

By Simon Druker
1/3
An Amber Alert shows Nalah Jackson (L), accused of kidnapping twins Kason and Ky'air Thomas (R) Monday in Columbus, Ohio, as police and family pleaded Wednesday for the safe return of Kason who remains missing. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department
An Amber Alert shows Nalah Jackson (L), accused of kidnapping twins Kason and Ky'air Thomas (R) Monday in Columbus, Ohio, as police and family pleaded Wednesday for the safe return of Kason who remains missing. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Police in Columbus, Ohio, have located one of two kidnapped infants abducted from a parking lot on Monday night but are now appealing for help to locate the other child.

Authorities have released a picture of suspect, Nalah Jackson, and are asking for the public to be on the lookout for the stolen black 2010 four-door Honda Accord she is believed to be driving.

Advertisement

The mother of twins Kason and Ky'air Thomas walked into a restaurant at 9:45 p.m. EST Monday, leaving the two infants in their car seats inside the running vehicle. When she returned, the car was gone, leading to an Amber Alert for the missing twins.

Ky'air Thomas was found on Tuesday outdoors sitting in a car seat in a hotel parking lot at the Dayton International Airport. Temperatures on that day ranged from 37.4 to 18.6 Fahrenheit.

RELATED Honeywell reaches $160M settlement in bribery investigation

Kason Thomas remains missing. The Amber Alert remains in place in Ohio, but has not been extended to neighboring states as of 4:30 p.m. EST because there had not been any confirmed sightings.

Advertisement

Police confirmed on Wednesday they interviewed witnesses who saw Jackson near the airport parking lot on Tuesday.

Family members spent Tuesday searching malls and parking lots for the missing infants.

RELATED U.S. issues public safety alert on 'sextortion' schemes targeting teen boys

Police have not speculated on what prompted Jackson, 24, to abduct the children, but have released several still images of the woman. Police filed two nationwide kidnapping warrants for Jackson's arrest.

Investigators said Jackson has a criminal history of misdemeanor offenses.

Detectives spoke to Jackson's ex-boyfriend, who confirmed getting a phone call from her before the kidnapping.

RELATED Two studies, one finding: Guns injure, kill rising number of children in U.S.

Police held a joint news conference with the FBI Wednesday where they appealed for Jackson to return the missing child unharmed.

"You can return him to any safe location," Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said at a news conference.

"Fire department, hospital, shopping center, any public place where someone will find the baby. We are begging you. Please return Kason...We are exhausting every tip."

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also providing assistance.

Latest Headlines

Revolver owned by Teddy Roosevelt sells for nearly $1 million
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Revolver owned by Teddy Roosevelt sells for nearly $1 million
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Smith & Wesson revolver that once belonged to former President Theordore Roosevelt sold for $910,625 at the Rock Island Auction Company's December Premier Auction.
GM recalls 140,000 Chevy Bolts for carpet fire issues
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GM recalls 140,000 Chevy Bolts for carpet fire issues
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- General Motors has decided to recall 140,000 Chevy Bolt EVs due to the potential risk of the carpets catching fire.
TikTok blocked at Auburn following Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's lead
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
TikTok blocked at Auburn following Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's lead
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Students and faculty at Auburn University can no longer access the social media application TikTok on school WiFi, and employees are told not to install the app on school devices.
Boeing wins $2 billion F/A-18 Super Hornet upgrade contract
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Boeing wins $2 billion F/A-18 Super Hornet upgrade contract
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Boeing has won a $2 billion contract to upgrade F/A-18 Super Hornets for the U.S. Navy and foreign customers.
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at White House; $1.85B in aid announced
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at White House; $1.85B in aid announced
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House early Wednesday afternoon, greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.
U.S. sanctions Iran's prosecutor general, other officials over protest crackdown
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iran's prosecutor general, other officials over protest crackdown
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Department of the Treasury has sanctioned several Iranian officials for their roles in the nation's security apparatus.
Holiday 'bomb cyclone' to create travel nightmares
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Holiday 'bomb cyclone' to create travel nightmares
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Officials in at least one state are already advising people to get an emergency kit in order ahead of a major winter storm system.
U.S. Conference Board shows rebound in consumer confidence
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Conference Board shows rebound in consumer confidence
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Wages aren't keeping up with inflation, but U.S. consumers are nonetheless upbeat, the latest survey from the U.S. Conference Board shows.
U.S. manufacturer 3M announces plan to stop using 'forever chemicals' in all its products
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. manufacturer 3M announces plan to stop using 'forever chemicals' in all its products
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- American products manufacturer 3M has announced a plan to stop using cancer-causing "forever chemicals" in all of its consumer goods by 2025.
Mortgage refinance demand rises by 6%, applications decline 0.1%
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mortgage refinance demand rises by 6%, applications decline 0.1%
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Demand could increase if mortgage rates continue to move lower, but the prospects for a recession could throttle any significant momentum.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022, agency says
DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022, agency says
Severe weather grounds flights, strands passengers in Iceland
Severe weather grounds flights, strands passengers in Iceland
Archeologists discover 2,000-year-old family tomb in Israel
Archeologists discover 2,000-year-old family tomb in Israel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement