One kidnapped Ohio infant found, search continues for twin, suspect

1/3

An Amber Alert shows Nalah Jackson (L), accused of kidnapping twins Kason and Ky'air Thomas (R) Monday in Columbus, Ohio, as police and family pleaded Wednesday for the safe return of Kason who remains missing. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Police in Columbus, Ohio, have located one of two kidnapped infants abducted from a parking lot on Monday night but are now appealing for help to locate the other child. Authorities have released a picture of suspect, Nalah Jackson, and are asking for the public to be on the lookout for the stolen black 2010 four-door Honda Accord she is believed to be driving. Advertisement

The mother of twins Kason and Ky'air Thomas walked into a restaurant at 9:45 p.m. EST Monday, leaving the two infants in their car seats inside the running vehicle. When she returned, the car was gone, leading to an Amber Alert for the missing twins.

Ky'air Thomas was found on Tuesday outdoors sitting in a car seat in a hotel parking lot at the Dayton International Airport. Temperatures on that day ranged from 37.4 to 18.6 Fahrenheit.

Kason Thomas remains missing. The Amber Alert remains in place in Ohio, but has not been extended to neighboring states as of 4:30 p.m. EST because there had not been any confirmed sightings.

Advertisement

Police confirmed on Wednesday they interviewed witnesses who saw Jackson near the airport parking lot on Tuesday.

Family members spent Tuesday searching malls and parking lots for the missing infants.

Police have not speculated on what prompted Jackson, 24, to abduct the children, but have released several still images of the woman. Police filed two nationwide kidnapping warrants for Jackson's arrest.

Investigators said Jackson has a criminal history of misdemeanor offenses.

Detectives spoke to Jackson's ex-boyfriend, who confirmed getting a phone call from her before the kidnapping.

Police held a joint news conference with the FBI Wednesday where they appealed for Jackson to return the missing child unharmed.

"You can return him to any safe location," Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said at a news conference.

"Fire department, hospital, shopping center, any public place where someone will find the baby. We are begging you. Please return Kason...We are exhausting every tip."

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also providing assistance.