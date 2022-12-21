Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2022 / 11:35 PM

House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack releases dozens of interview transcripts

By Darryl Coote
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt on Wednesday released dozens of transcripts from interviews it has conducted during its probe. Pool photo by Al Drago/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/449ffb3ece93635f9722224c81e1e988/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt on Wednesday released dozens of transcripts from interviews it has conducted during its probe. Pool photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection released transcripts of interviews conducted with 34 witnesses on Wednesday, a day before it is expected to publish its long-awaited final report.

The transcripts released are interviews the committee conducted over the last 17 months as it it examined the causes behind the attack on the Capitol building by a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

Advertisement

Among the transcripts released include interviews with former Trump attorney Michael Flynn, who also served as national security adviser under the previous administration, and John Eastman, who was also a lawyer to the former president during his tenure at the White House.

Interviews with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who pleaded guilty in October to seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack, and Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy late last month, were also among the released transcripts as well as testimonies from transcripts of extreme-right conspiracy theorists and media personalities Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes and Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

The release came on the day the committee had said it would release its final report, but in updated guidance on Wednesday, the bipartisan nine-member panel announced that it "now anticipates its final report will be filed and released tomorrow."

No reason for the delay was given, but the scheduled release for the report coincided with a surprise visit to Washington, D.C., by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The transcripts were also published two days after the House committee referred Trump, Eastman and unidentified "others" to the Justice Department for criminal charges in connection to the siege on the Capitol that resulted in the deaths of at least five people and injuries to some 100 police officers.

RELATED Jan. 6 panel recommends 4 criminal charges against Donald Trump

A 154-page executive summary of its full report was released Monday which targets Trump as leading the plot to overturn his election loss.

Seemingly in anticipation of that final report, House Republicans on Wednesday released their own document that looks to blame leadership and law enforcement failures for the attack, while attempting to deflect criticism from the former president.

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on January 6, 2021, in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Read More

In executive summary, Jan. 6 committee alleges Ivanka Trump not 'forthcoming' Jan. 6 rioter who chased Eugene Goodman gets 5 years in prison

Latest Headlines

U.S. settles with Florida school district to protect students with disabilities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. settles with Florida school district to protect students with disabilities
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has reached a settlement with the Okaloosa County School District in Florida over allegations the district used physical and verbal abuse on students with disabilities.
AMC ends pursuit of Regal Cinemas locations after bankruptcy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
AMC ends pursuit of Regal Cinemas locations after bankruptcy
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- AMC Networks no longer is looking to acquire Regal Cinemas from London-based parent company Cineworld, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September.
Core Scientific files for bankruptcy after losing 98% of its value
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Core Scientific files for bankruptcy after losing 98% of its value
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A leading cryptocurrency mining company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday, but plans to keep operating as usual.
U.S. home sales decline in 7.7% November
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. home sales decline in 7.7% November
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. home sales slipped in November, the 10th-consecutive month of declines, new figures released Wednesday show.
Government adding Tamiflu doses to strategic stockpile
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Government adding Tamiflu doses to strategic stockpile
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is increasing the country's stockpile of an antiviral medication used to treat influenza, officials confirmed in a statement Wednesday.
Zelensky-Biden news conference: freedom, sovereignty, only path to peace with Russia
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Zelensky-Biden news conference: freedom, sovereignty, only path to peace with Russia
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint news conference Wednesday that the United States will continue to support them in the war with Russia until it reaches an end.
Revolver owned by Teddy Roosevelt sells for nearly $1 million
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Revolver owned by Teddy Roosevelt sells for nearly $1 million
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Smith & Wesson revolver that once belonged to former President Theordore Roosevelt sold for $910,625 at the Rock Island Auction Company's December Premier Auction.
One kidnapped Ohio infant found, search continues for twin, suspect
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
One kidnapped Ohio infant found, search continues for twin, suspect
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Police in Columbus, Ohio, have located one of two kidnapped infants abducted from a parking lot on Monday night but are now appealing for help to locate the other child.
GM recalls 140,000 Chevy Bolts for carpet fire issues
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
GM recalls 140,000 Chevy Bolts for carpet fire issues
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- General Motors has decided to recall 140,000 Chevy Bolt EVs due to the potential risk of the carpets catching fire.
TikTok blocked at Auburn following Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's lead
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
TikTok blocked at Auburn following Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's lead
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Students and faculty at Auburn University can no longer access the social media application TikTok on school WiFi, and employees are told not to install the app on school devices.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art
Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art
Arizona judge allows case challenging AG election results to proceed
Arizona judge allows case challenging AG election results to proceed
House documents show Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years
House documents show Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement