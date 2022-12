GM said Tuesday it was recalling 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt's for potential fire issues with the carpets. File Photo courtesy of Cherokee County Fire Department/ Facebook

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- General Motors has decided to recall 140,000 Chevy Bolt EVs due to the potential risk of the carpets catching fire. The recall affects 120,000 Chevy Bolt EVs in the United States and 20,000 in Canada, and pertains to model year vehicles between 2017 and 2023. Advertisement

The automaker said that the carpets are at risk from catching fire following a crash where the front seat belt's pretensioner deploys. GM said that the exhaust gases from the pretensioner can come into contact with carpeting fibers on the Bolt's floor and ignite.

GM has not shared how many incidents of the Bolt's floor carpets catching fire have been reported, only declaring "rare instances" of the occurrence.

To fix it, GM will install metal foil along the edge of the carpet nearest to the pretensioner exhaust. Certain models will have pretensioner covers installed.

This is not the first instance of a recall for the Bolt. Last year, GM asked Bolt owners worldwide to bring their EVs in for battery replacement.

2023 model year versions of the Bolt EV saw a $6,000 price cut in addition to a $6,000 refund to previous Chevy owners who promised not to sue over the battery recall