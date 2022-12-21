Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 21, 2022 / 10:40 AM

U.S. manufacturer 3M announces plan to stop using 'forever chemicals' in all its products

By A.L. Lee
1/4
The company which makes Post-it notes, pandemic masks, and Scotch Brite cleaning supplies, said its decision was prompted after federal regulators designated PFAS chemicals as a hazardous substance. File photo courtesy of 3M
The company which makes Post-it notes, pandemic masks, and Scotch Brite cleaning supplies, said its decision was prompted after federal regulators designated PFAS chemicals as a hazardous substance. File photo courtesy of 3M

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- American products manufacturer 3M has announced a plan to stop using cancer-causing "forever chemicals" in all of its consumer goods by 2025.

The company, which makes Post-it notes, N95 pandemic masks, and Scotch Brite cleaning supplies, said its decision was prompted after federal regulators designated PFAS chemicals as a hazardous substance under the U.S. Superfund -- a trust that Congress established decades ago to address pollution and environmental disasters.

Advertisement

The Minnesota-based company said it would "work to discontinue use of PFAS" after considering the "accelerating regulatory trends focused on reducing or eliminating the presence" of PFAS in the environment.

"While PFAS can be safely made and used, we also see an opportunity to lead in a rapidly evolving external regulatory and business landscape to make the greatest impact for those we serve," CEO Mike Roman said in a statement that also noted 3M had already stopped using PFAS in some products "over the past three years through ongoing research and development."

Advertisement

In use since the 1940s, PFAS chemicals are found everyday items like food packaging, non-stick frying pans, stain-resistant rugs, raincoats, and because of the chemicals the products are not biodegradable.

The U.S. government has never issued an outright ban on the chemicals and they are still being used to make a limited number of products.

However, manufacturers are now required to report cases in which high levels of PFAS escape into the environment as new products are made. Doing so alerts the Environmental Protection Agency, which would move swiftly to contain any danger to the public.

RELATED Legislation calls for 'forever chemicals' to be regulated as hazardous substances

Long-term exposure to the chemicals has been linked to a higher risk of developing cancer and birth defects, but research continues into how much exposure could lead to the most serious health concerns.

As consumers have become more aware of the risks, alternative products have cropped up in the marketplace with non-PFAS packaging and containers like those used for drinking water.

The chemicals are so prevalent that off-gassing has led to their presence in the atmosphere, as shown by rainwater that's tested positive for low-level amounts.

More than 4,500 fluorine compounds are found in poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances, which carry serious health risks as the human body cannot easily eliminate them due to their strong carbon bonds.

Advertisement

In recent years, various industrial companies around the country have been accused of understating the dangers posed by PFAS, which has led to several lawsuits. In November, the state of California sued 3M, Dupont and more than a dozen other companies for allegedly concealing the impact to the environment for decades.

In 2018, 3M agreed to pay an $850 million settlement to Minnesota after the state alleged the company had polluted drinking water in the Twin Cities.

Last year the Biden administration began an effort to regulate industrial compounds after the EPA detected traces of toxic waste in public drinking water supplies and private wells.

On Tuesday, U.S. climate advocates hailed 3M's decision as a victory for the environment.

"For the sake of our health and our environment, we hope 3M will phase out PFAS production before 2025 and that other companies will follow suit," John Rumpler, the senior clean water director for Environment America, said in a statement.

Back in August, researchers at Northwestern University announced a breakthrough in which they found a way to eliminate the chemicals using cheap household products.

Read More

Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'

Latest Headlines

U.S. Conference Board shows rebound in consumer confidence
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
U.S. Conference Board shows rebound in consumer confidence
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Wages aren't keeping up with inflation, but U.S. consumers are nonetheless upbeat, the latest survey from the U.S. Conference Board shows.
Mortgage refinance demand rises by 6%, applications decline 0.1%
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mortgage refinance demand rises by 6%, applications decline 0.1%
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Demand could increase if mortgage rates continue to move lower, but the prospects for a recession could throttle any significant momentum.
House documents show Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House documents show Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020 after he lost $4.8 million at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, according to a summary of his returns shared by the House Ways and Means committee.
Arizona judge allows case challenging AG election results to proceed
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Arizona judge allows case challenging AG election results to proceed
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A month and a half after mid-term elections were held, an Arizona judge is permitting a lawsuit challenging the state's results for attorney general to proceed.
Zelensky to meet Biden at White House, address Congress on Wednesday
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Zelensky to meet Biden at White House, address Congress on Wednesday
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make a surprise visit to the White House on Wednesday when President Joe Biden is expected to announce an additional $2 billion in military assistance for the war-torn country.
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Ohio police are rushing to find a 5-month old who's been missing since Monday when a woman stole a parked car he and his twin brother were in as their mother was picking up a DoorDash order from a Columbus pizzeria.
Rep. Suzan DelBene to lead House Democrats' campaign arm
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Rep. Suzan DelBene to lead House Democrats' campaign arm
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Incoming House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday appointed Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington to lead the Democratic Party's campaign arm as they seek to regain control of the legislative branch in two years.
Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter's CEO, once he finds a replacement
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter's CEO, once he finds a replacement
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has confirmed, in a tweet, he will resign as Twitter's chief executive officer as soon as he finds a replacement.
House committee votes to release six years of Trump's tax returns
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
House committee votes to release six years of Trump's tax returns
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to publicly release six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns and revealed the Internal Revenue Service failed to audit two years of Trump's tax filings.
Fraudster sentenced to 20 years for Ponzi scheme, N95 mask scam
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Fraudster sentenced to 20 years for Ponzi scheme, N95 mask scam
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Georgia man who defrauded victims out of more than $115 million in an "elaborate" Ponzi scheme was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022, agency says
DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022, agency says
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement