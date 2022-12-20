Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 20, 2022 / 12:43 AM

Mississippi man pleads guilty to threatening to kill CDC director

By Darryl Coote
Robert Wiser Bates pleaded guilty Monday to threatening Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky in July of 2021. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f1492e11e1a4849dcdb25b3cbd3e6803/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Robert Wiser Bates pleaded guilty Monday to threatening Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky in July of 2021. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of threatening to kill U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky.

Robert Wiser Bates, a 39-year-old resident of Ridgeland, Miss., pleaded guilty to making threats in interstate commerce, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi said in a statement.

Advertisement

The charge stems from voicemails Bates left for Walensky in July of 2021.

According to court documents, Bates called Walensky at the CDC in Atlanta, Ga., and left her what has been described by federal prosecutors as voicemails that were "threatening in nature."

RELATED Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape, sexual assault in Los Angeles trial

Bates also admitted to Federal Bureau of Investigation agents during an interview that he was behind the threatening phone calls and that he would kill Dr. Anthony Fauci, the outgoing chief medical adviser to the president and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Bates is to be sentenced March 7 when he faces a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Bates entered his guilty plea months after a West Virginia man was sentenced in August to 37 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for threatening Fauci.

Advertisement

Thomas Patrick Connally Jr., a 57-year-old Snowshoe, W.Va., man, pleaded guilty to sending Fauci emails from Dec. 28, 2020, to July 25, 2021, in which he vowed to kill the United States' leading infectious disease doctor and his family.

In one of the anonymous emails, Connally told Fauci that his family would be "dragged into the street, beaten to death and set on fire."

RELATED Epic Games, maker of Fortnite, fined $275M for violating children's privacy

Read More

Robert De Niro's New York City townhouse burglarized while actor at home

Latest Headlines

Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Maricopa County Superior Court judge dismissed most of Republican Kari Lake's lawsuit Monday night as she seeks to overturn the results of the governor's race in Arizona where she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
Supreme Court halts Wednesday's expiration of Title 42
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court halts Wednesday's expiration of Title 42
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday temporarily halted Wednesday's expiration of a Trump-era immigration rule that bars entry to the United States of both migrants and asylum seekers.
Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape, sexual assault in Los Angeles trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape, sexual assault in Los Angeles trial
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Former film producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty in Los Angeles on Monday of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault, nearly three years after being convicted of sex crimes in New York.
Honeywell reaches $160M settlement in bribery investigation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Honeywell reaches $160M settlement in bribery investigation
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Multinational tech and aerospace company Honeywell agreed to pay an estimated $160 million settlement to conclude an investigation into previous bribery accusations.
Robert De Niro's New York City townhouse burglarized while actor at home
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Robert De Niro's New York City townhouse burglarized while actor at home
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A serial burglar, with more than two dozen prior arrests, was caught inside of Robert De Niro's New York townhouse early Monday morning as the Oscar-winning actor and his daughter slept upstairs, according to police.
Super Bowl champion, NFL analyst Willie McGinest arrested on assault charge
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Super Bowl champion, NFL analyst Willie McGinest arrested on assault charge
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested on Monday and faces assault charges stemming from an incident at a Los Angeles nightclub earlier this month.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to extradition, returns to Bahamas prison
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to extradition, returns to Bahamas prison
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried made the surprise decision to consent to extradition to the United States over the weekend and on Monday pulled another surprise by changing course and going back to a Bahamian prison.
Winter storm to sweep U.S., disrupt holiday travel
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Winter storm to sweep U.S., disrupt holiday travel
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Travelers expecting to rush to their holiday destinations late in the week might want to change their plans as a heavy winter storm is expected to sweep across the United States starting Wednesday.
U.S. issues public safety alert on 'sextortion' schemes targeting teen boys
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. issues public safety alert on 'sextortion' schemes targeting teen boys
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Justice Department issued a public safety alert on Monday about a tenfold rise in "sextortion schemes," for the first half of 2022, targeting teenaged boys in the United States.
Jan. 6 panel recommends 4 criminal charges against Donald Trump
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Jan. 6 panel recommends 4 criminal charges against Donald Trump
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. House committee investigating the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, unanimously recommended four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump in its final hearing Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jan. 6 panel recommends 4 criminal charges against Donald Trump
Jan. 6 panel recommends 4 criminal charges against Donald Trump
5 killed, including gunman, in shooting near Toronto
5 killed, including gunman, in shooting near Toronto
In executive summary, Jan. 6 committee alleges Ivanka Trump not 'forthcoming'
In executive summary, Jan. 6 committee alleges Ivanka Trump not 'forthcoming'
Gasoline prices continue to decline, but floor is in sight
Gasoline prices continue to decline, but floor is in sight
Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence; 20 passengers hospitalized
Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence; 20 passengers hospitalized
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement