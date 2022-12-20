EPA tightens pollution rules for heavy-duty trucks

1/3

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan unveiled the first new rules in decades meant to limit harmful emissions from heavy-duty trucks. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy is moving one step closer to a net-zero future with support from the strongest-ever clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks, the Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday. In the first overhaul in 20 years, EPA said it was adopting emissions standards that are 80% stronger than current standards for heavy-duty trucks, starting with model year 2027. Advertisement

"EPA is taking significant action to protect public health, especially the health of 72 million people living near truck freight routes in America, including our most vulnerable populations in historically overburdened communities," said acting EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

The transportation sector is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. economy, accounting for 29% of total emissions. By 2045, the EPA estimates that tighter standards will avoid an estimated 2,900 fewer premature deaths and boast $29 billion in net economic benefits.

The American Lung Association said emissions of nitrogen oxides are particularly problematic. For those who live close to dense traffic networks, those emission can lead to lifelong lung damage. If fully implemented, it's estimated the EPA's ruling would cut nitrogen oxide emissions from heavy-duty trucks in half.

"EPA's new final rule to limit truck pollution is an important step to clean up emissions, especially for Americans who live near a highway, truck stop, port or distribution center," American Lung Association President Harold Wimmer said in a statement.

The EPA said this is the first of three major steps planned to clean up transportation. Additional proposals are under consideration for light- and medium-duty vehicles as well.

The government in October said it would award nearly $1 billion to 389 school districts around the country to purchase more than 2,400 "clean" school buses.

The funds, which are coming from the bipartisan infrastructure law, are being made available through the EPA's Clean School Bus program.