Thousands without power as 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes California

1/2

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the coast off of Ferndale in California's Humboldt country on Tuesday. The California Department of Transportation tweeted this photo of the damaged Fernbridge. Photo by California Department of Transportation/ Twitter

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Ferndale in California's Humboldt County on Tuesday. Buildings sustained minor damage and emergency services reported two people injured but did not provide further details. Advertisement

"Good morning Redwood Coast CA. Did you feel the magnitude 6.4 quake about 7.5 miles southwest of Ferndale at 2:34 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated," The United States Geological Survey tweeted Tuesday.

The tremor also damaged the Fernbridge northeast of Ferndale.

"State Route 211 is closed while we conduct safety inspections due to possible seismic damage," the California Department of Transportation tweeted along with a photo of the damaged bridge on Tuesday.

The tremor left most Humboldt residents without power with Pacific Gas & Electricity reporting 71,000 outages amongst the 99,000 customers in the county.

The California Department of Conservation said Tuesday's quake could be the most powerful since July 2019 when a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest in the south of the state.

Tuesday's quake is the largest to strike Northern California in years. A 6.2 magnitude quake struck the area off the coast approximately 200 miles north of San Fransisco.