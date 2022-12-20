Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 20, 2022 / 7:47 PM

Two biotech CEOs charged with defrauding investors

By Sheri Walsh
The Justice Department announced Tuesday that two biotech chief executive officers have been indicted for their roles in defrauding investors in CytoDyn, a company developing an investigational drug to treat human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/81896d136f849a81f7493d1f31df116c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Justice Department announced Tuesday that two biotech chief executive officers have been indicted for their roles in defrauding investors in CytoDyn, a company developing an investigational drug to treat human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Two biotech chief executive officers have been indicted for their roles in defrauding investors in CytoDyn, a company developing an investigational drug to treat human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, according to a federal grand jury in the District of Maryland.

The court documents, unsealed on Tuesday, show Nader Pourhassen, of Lake Oswego, Ore., and Kazem Kazempour, of Potomac, Md., allegedly conspired to defraud investors through "false and misleading representations" relating to CytoDyn's development of the drug leronlimab.

Advertisement

"Leronlimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that is a once-a-week subcutaneous injection that can also be administered intravenously," according to CytoDyn, which is based in Vancouver, Wash. "The platform drug is used for various therapeutic indications, including NASH, NASH/HIV, oncology and HIV."

Pourhassen, 59, was CytoDyn's president and CEO at the time of the alleged fraud. Kazempour, 69, is the co-founder, president and CEO of Amarex Clinical Research that managed CytoDyn's clinical trials.

Advertisement

Court documents say the two CEOs allegedly deceived investors about the status of CytoDyn's regulator submissions to the Food and Drug Administration to artificially inflate the price of CytoDyn's stock.

"The indictment alleges that these defendants conspired to defraud investors in order to line their own pockets," said U.S. Attorney Erek Barron for the District of Maryland.

"Investors must be able to rely on the statements of biotech companies about their products. Executives who knowingly mislead investors must be held accountable," Barron said.

RELATED Justice Department unseals charges against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

In April 2020, court documents show CytoDyn and Amarex repeatedly missed publicized timelines. Pourhassan allegedly directed Amarex to submit the company's incomplete biologics license application so CytoDyn could announce to investors that the BLA had been submitted, even though both CEOs knew that the FDA would refuse the incomplete application.

In October, CytoDyn announced it was withdrawing the leronlimab BLA. Pourhassen was terminated in January.

"Financial crimes like securities fraud may not be violent, but they certainly are not victimless. The two individuals charged today capitalized on the hopes of investors and the public in supporting new treatments for ailments that affect people and their families," said Special Agent in Charge Thomas Sobocinski of the FBI Baltimore Field Office.

Advertisement

"This indictment sends a message to all sophisticated white-collar criminals that no one is beyond the reach of the FBI and our law enforcement partners and we do not tolerate the greedy intentions of those in such trusted positions."

The indictment also alleges that Pourhassan made false and misleading representations about CytoDyn's investigation and development of leronlimab as a possible treatment for COVID-19, despite clinical studies failing to achieve necessary results for FDA approval.

Pourhassan and Kazempour are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud, three counts of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud related to the HIV BLA scheme.

Pourhassan is separately charged with an additional count of securities fraud, an additional count of wire fraud related to the COVID-19 scheme and three counts of insider trading. Kazempour is separately charged with one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement agents.

If convicted, both men face a maximum of 20 years in prison on each securities and wire fraud count, and five years for each conspiracy and false statements count.

Read More

Remdesivir combos may boost fighting power against COVID-19

Latest Headlines

Fraudster sentenced to 20 years for Ponzi scheme, N95 mask scam
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Fraudster sentenced to 20 years for Ponzi scheme, N95 mask scam
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Georgia man who defrauded victims out of more than $115 million in an "elaborate" Ponzi scheme was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on Tuesday.
Biotech companies reach $44.8 M settlement over faulty testing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biotech companies reach $44.8 M settlement over faulty testing
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania-based biotech company and its subsidiary agreed on Tuesday to settle a lawsuit alleging they improperly billed Medicare and other federal health care programs for certain cardiac monitoring services.
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and 11 more injured after an earthquake off the coast of Ferndale in Humboldt County, Calif., on Tuesday.
Ex-police officer gets 11 years in shooting death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-police officer gets 11 years in shooting death
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas jury on Tuesday sentenced a former police officer to more than 11 years in prison for the October 2019 shooting death of a woman inside a home.
DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022, agency says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022, agency says
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said it has seized the equivalent of 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022, which is enough to kill all 331.9 million Americans.
Treasury Department issues exemptions for humanitarian aid in sanctioned areas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury Department issues exemptions for humanitarian aid in sanctioned areas
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced new steps for sanctions carveouts that would allow humanitarian assistance to get to vulnerable populations.
U.S. Postal Service going electric with $9.6 billion investment in vehicles
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Postal Service going electric with $9.6 billion investment in vehicles
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday it will invest $9.6 billion to make the switch into a 100% electric vehicle fleet in the next five years.
House wants answers on Keystone oil pipeline leak
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House wants answers on Keystone oil pipeline leak
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. regulators had issued a corrective action order to pipeline operator TC Energy, though a House leader says he wants more answers.
Air Force grounds B-2 Spirit bombers after accident
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Air Force grounds B-2 Spirit bombers after accident
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Air Force said on Monday it was grounding its fleet of B-2 Spirit bombers and the runway they fly from at Missouri's Whiteman Air Force Base of after one malfunctioned and had to make an emergency landing on Dec. 10.
EPA tightens pollution rules for heavy-duty trucks
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
EPA tightens pollution rules for heavy-duty trucks
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy is moving one step closer to a net-zero future with support from the strongest-ever clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks, the Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement