Super Bowl champion, NFL analyst Willie McGinest arrested on assault charge

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested on Monday and faces assault charges stemming from an incident at a Los Angeles nightclub earlier this month.
McGinest went to the police station in West Hollywood early Monday morning to give a statement on a Dec. 9 incident that happened at a Santa Monica Boulevard nightclub. The 51-year-old was taken into custody at about 7:30 a.m., shortly after his arrival, and posted his $30,000 bail. He is due to appear before court on Wednesday.