Super Bowl champion, NFL analyst Willie McGinest arrested on assault charge

Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested on Monday and faces assault charges stemming from an incident at a Los Angeles nightclub earlier this month. File Photo by Katie McMahon/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested on Monday and faces assault charges stemming from an incident at a Los Angeles nightclub earlier this month. McGinest went to the police station in West Hollywood early Monday morning to give a statement on a Dec. 9 incident that happened at a Santa Monica Boulevard nightclub. The 51-year-old was taken into custody at about 7:30 a.m., shortly after his arrival, and posted his $30,000 bail. He is due to appear before court on Wednesday. Advertisement

The three-time Super Bowl champion faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon. No further details were made immediately available.

McGinest played 15 seasons in the NFL, including 12 as part of the the New England Patriots dynasty. He was the fourth overall pick in the 1994 draft and was named to the Pro Bowl twice. His 11 sacks in the 1995 season are tied for the ninth most in a season since the NFL began recording sacks in 1982.

After he retired from the NFL in 2008, McGinest became an analyst for ESPN and later NFL Network, where he appears on multiple programs.

Advertisement

McGinest was born in Long Beach, Calif.