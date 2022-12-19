NYC braces for migrant influx as buses arrive ahead of Title 42 expiration

New York City Mayor Eric Adams testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in June. File Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Mayor Eric Adams has said that a new influx of migrants would strain New York City as officials braced for the expiration of Title 42, a policy of the administration of former President Donald Trump. Adams in a statement Sunday pleaded for state and federal help just days ahead of the expiration of Title 42, which allowed officials to turn away migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Advertisement

The mayor said that the city has opened 60 emergency shelters for more than 31,000 asylum seekers that have already arrived in the Big Apple and have been bussed by Republican governors in southern states like Texas.

"We have been told in no uncertain terms that, beginning today, we should expect an influx of busses coming from the border and that more than 1,000 additional asylum seekers will arrive in New York City every week," Adams said in the statement.

"We are in urgent need for help, and it's time for our state and federal partners to act -- especially those in Congress who refuse to provide the financial resources or issue temporary work authorizations necessary for these individuals to live properly."

Adams said that the city had asked the state and federal governments for funding to open spaces to house asylum seekers and hire staff, as well as for "a long-term strategy to ensure asylum seekers are sent to other cities."

"Our requests for assistance have been mostly ignored. And while the New York federal delegation has repeatedly advocated for funding to be sent back to New York City, many in Congress -- both Republicans and Democrats -- have refused to lift a finger," Adams said.

He urged the administration of President Joe Biden and lawmakers "share their plans to move asylum seekers to other cities" and to allow migrants to work.

"Our shelter system is full, and we are nearly out of money, staff, and space. Truth be told, if corrective measures are not taken soon, we may very well be forced to cut or curtail programs New Yorkers rely on, and the pathway to house thousands more is uncertain," Adams said.

"These are not choices we want to make, but they may become necessary, and I refuse to be forced to choose new arrivals over current New Yorkers. I'll say it again -- we need a plan, we need assistance, and we need it now."

Two more buses carrying immigrants arrived in the city on Sunday with up to 15 more expected throughout the week, according to CNN. However, it was not immediately clear how many migrants were onboard.

According to The New York Times, buses began arriving at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City before sunrise Monday from the Texas city of Del Rio that were chartered by the state.