Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 17, 2022 / 10:56 AM

J. Robert Oppenheimer's security clearance posthumously restored

By Patrick Hilsman
J. Robert Oppenheimer has had his security clearance restored nearly 70 years after it was revoked by the Atomic Energy Commission. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Energy/UPI
J. Robert Oppenheimer has had his security clearance restored nearly 70 years after it was revoked by the Atomic Energy Commission. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Energy/UPI

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist known as "the father of the atomic bomb," has had his security clearance posthumously restored, U.S. officials have announced.

The move comes nearly 70 years after Oppenheimer's clearance was revoked by the Atomic Energy Commission during the anti-communist fervor of the mid-1950s led by Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

Advertisement

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm issued the order Friday.

"Today, I am pleased to announce the Department of Energy has vacated the Atomic Energy Commission's 1954 decision in the Matter of J. Robert Oppenheimer," she said in a statement.

RELATED Energy Department: Net energy gain achieved in nuclear fusion breakthrough

"As a successor agency to the Atomic Energy Commission, the Department of Energy has been entrusted with the responsibility to correct the historical record and honor Dr. Oppenheimer's profound contributions to our national defense and the scientific enterprise at large," she added.

Oppenheimer had faced allegations of being too close to communists since the 1930s. His wife Kitty's first husband was killed fighting for the Abraham Lincoln Brigade in Spain and many of his associates fell under FBI surveillance. The FBI believed that a friend tried to make overtures to Oppenheimer during World War II on behalf of Soviet intelligence but was rebuffed.

Advertisement

Regardless of government suspicions, Oppenheimer was given a security clearance to work on America's atomic program in 1943.

RELATED Energy Department announces $2.5B loan for 3 EV battery facilities

During the post-war era, however, Oppenheimer expressed dismay with the American project to build a thermonuclear "super" bomb, or hydrogen bomb, and was accused of trying to discourage scientists from working on the project.

"If super bombs will work at all, there is no inherent limit in the destructive power that may be attained with them. Therefore a super bomb might become a weapon of genocide," Oppenheimer and other scientists wrote in a 1949 letter to the Atomic Energy Commission.

In 1953 the former head of Congress' Joint Atomic Energy Committee, William Liscum Borden, wrote a letter to FBI director J. Edgar Hoover alleging, without real evidence, that Oppenheimer was most likely a Soviet agent.

RELATED Shots fired near Duke Energy hydropower plant in South Carolina

In December 1953 his security clearance was temporarily revoked and in May 1954 a board of the Atomic Energy Commission voted 2-1 to revoke his clearance permanently.

"In 1954, the Atomic Energy Commission revoked Dr. Oppenheimer's security clearance through a flawed process that violated the Commission's own regulations," Granholm said in her statement.

"As time has passed, more evidence has come to light of the bias and unfairness of the process that Dr. Oppenheimer was subjected to while the evidence of his loyalty and love of country have only been further affirmed," she asserted.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Father of Illinois parade shooting suspect charged as accessory
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Father of Illinois parade shooting suspect charged as accessory
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The father of the suspect accused of shooting and killing seven people and injuring dozens of others at an Illinois Fourth of July parade is now charged in connection with the case, authorities said.
Tenn. man facing Jan. 6 charges accused of plotting to kill investigators
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tenn. man facing Jan. 6 charges accused of plotting to kill investigators
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has also plotted to kill the law enforcement officials assigned to his case, prosecutors say.
Univ. of Calif., striking academic workers reach tentative agreement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Univ. of Calif., striking academic workers reach tentative agreement
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The University of California says it has reached a tentative labor agreement with 48,000 student researchers and other workers, potentially ending the biggest academic strike in U.S. history. 
Two teens killed outside Chicago high school
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Two teens killed outside Chicago high school
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Two kids were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside a high school on the West Side of Chicago on Friday.
Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- As Christmas approaches and shoppers race to get last-minute gifts, those in the Northeast will have to contend with the first big winter storm of the season.
Five sentenced for defrauding Department of Education
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Five sentenced for defrauding Department of Education
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Five people were sentenced Thursday for defrauding the Department of Education of $12 million via a financial aid scheme.
Disgraced S.C. attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh indicted for tax evasion
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Disgraced S.C. attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh indicted for tax evasion
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A South Carolina state grand jury has indicted Richard Alexander Murdaugh on nine counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax. Murdaugh, a disgraced attorney from a powerful family, now faces 99 criminal charges.
Jan. 6 rioter who chased Eugene Goodman gets 5 years in prison
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioter who chased Eugene Goodman gets 5 years in prison
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A QAnon believer who chased Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol building has been sentenced to five years in prison.
NHTSA investigating safety issues with GM Cruise automated taxis
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
NHTSA investigating safety issues with GM Cruise automated taxis
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a "preliminary evaluation" into GM's Cruise automated taxis for safety issues. The taxis can brake suddenly or stop, causing safety hazards.
Even with one facility closed, U.S. LNG exports improve
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Even with one facility closed, U.S. LNG exports improve
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. LNG exports are helping the European economy break Russia's grip on the regional energy sector.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
Russia deploys strategic bombers to launch cruise missiles on Ukraine
Russia deploys strategic bombers to launch cruise missiles on Ukraine
Japan makes military build-up, shedding World War II limitations
Japan makes military build-up, shedding World War II limitations
Brittney Griner says she will return to WNBA in first statement since release
Brittney Griner says she will return to WNBA in first statement since release
Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds
Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement