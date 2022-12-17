Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 17, 2022 / 6:16 PM

SpaceX rocket launches on 15th mission

By Matt Bernardini
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Complex 40 at 5:48 PM at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Friday, December, 16, 2022. The company also launched a Falcon 9 on Saturday carrying Starlink satellites. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b5a0630ee0e127d31a10b0b9b4d15f6f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Complex 40 at 5:48 PM at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Friday, December, 16, 2022. The company also launched a Falcon 9 on Saturday carrying Starlink satellites. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket in Florida on Saturday, carrying with it 54 more Starlink internet satellites.

The Falcon 9 booster launched from Kennedy Space Center and was making its 15th flight to space. The rocket's first stage came back to Earth just under nine minutes later, landing on a SpaceX robotic droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast.

Advertisement

The satellites on-board will add to SpaceX's consumer-grade, high-speed, low-latency internet network. Subscribers can currently connect to the Starlink network in more than 40 countries and territories.

"Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, completing the 15th launch and landing of this booster!" SpaceX tweeted just after the touchdown.

The company has already launched more than 3,500 Starlink spacecraft to date and intends to loft many more. Saturday's launch was the third in two days for SpaceX.

On Friday the company launched two high-power broadband satellites for a Luxembourg firm's new communications system.

The Falcon 9 rocket's second stage was to place the first two O3b mPOWER satellites into orbit to join Luxembourg-based SES's 20 first-generation O3b Internet satellites.

Advertisement

SES is a satellite telecommunications network with 67 currently operational satellites under its control in both geostationary orbit and medium Earth orbit.

Five of those are part of a group called O3b, also referred to as O3b MEO. O3b stands for "Other 3 Billion" in recognition of the billions of people without access to reliable Internet service.

Read More

SpaceX launches two broadband satellites for Luxembourg firm SpaceX launches NASA's water topography satellite into orbit SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with robotic moon launcher, ice seeker

Latest Headlines

3 people, including 2 children, killed in three-alarm Pittsburgh house fire
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
3 people, including 2 children, killed in three-alarm Pittsburgh house fire
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Two children and an adult were killed in a three-alarm fire in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh early Saturday, firefighters said.
Officials urge Colorado River states to reach water-sharing agreement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Officials urge Colorado River states to reach water-sharing agreement
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Federal officials and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly have urged Western states to reach a water-sharing agreement amid a historic "megadrought" along the Colorado River.
Judge dismisses Arizona Republican's lawsuit in secretary of state race
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge dismisses Arizona Republican's lawsuit in secretary of state race
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A state judge has affirmed Adrian Fontes is Arizona's new secretary of state, dismissing a lawsuit from Republican nominee Mark Finchem, who had challenged the results.
North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down voter ID law, Senate redistricting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down voter ID law, Senate redistricting
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court has struck down a voter ID law while also blocking a newly redrawn state Senate map that would have given Republicans irrefutable control of that chamber.
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Western Texas was rocked by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake Friday, exactly one month after a similar quake struck the oil-producing region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
Father of Illinois parade shooting suspect charged as accessory
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Father of Illinois parade shooting suspect charged as accessory
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The father of the suspect accused of shooting and killing seven people and injuring dozens of others at an Illinois Fourth of July parade is now charged in connection with the case, authorities said.
J. Robert Oppenheimer's security clearance posthumously restored
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
J. Robert Oppenheimer's security clearance posthumously restored
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm announced J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist known as "the father of the atom bomb," has had his security clearance posthumously restored.
Tenn. man facing Jan. 6 charges accused of plotting to kill investigators
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tenn. man facing Jan. 6 charges accused of plotting to kill investigators
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has also plotted to kill the law enforcement officials assigned to his case, prosecutors say.
Univ. of Calif., striking academic workers reach tentative agreement
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Univ. of Calif., striking academic workers reach tentative agreement
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The University of California says it has reached a tentative labor agreement with 48,000 student researchers and other workers, potentially ending the biggest academic strike in U.S. history. 
Two teens killed outside Chicago high school
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Two teens killed outside Chicago high school
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Two kids were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside a high school on the West Side of Chicago on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tenn. man facing Jan. 6 charges accused of plotting to kill investigators
Tenn. man facing Jan. 6 charges accused of plotting to kill investigators
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
Father of Illinois parade shooting suspect charged as accessory
Father of Illinois parade shooting suspect charged as accessory
Two teens killed outside Chicago high school
Two teens killed outside Chicago high school
Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds
Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement