Judge dismisses Arizona Republican's lawsuit in secretary of state race

An Arizona judge dismissed Mark Finchem's lawsuit alleging misconduct in the secretary of state race.

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A state judge has affirmed Adrian Fontes is Arizona's new secretary of state, dismissing a lawsuit from Republican nominee Mark Finchem, who had challenged the results. Fontes, who previously served as Maricopa County recorder, won by about 120,000 votes, but Finchem filed suit claiming that technical issues in the state's biggest county had cost him about 200,000 votes -- enough to change the race's result. Advertisement

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Melissa Julian on Friday dismissed the lawsuit, saying that there was not enough evidence to support any misconduct allegations.

"None of these alleged acts constitutes 'misconduct' sufficient to survive dismissal," she ruled.

Finechem lost to Democrat Fontes in the Nov. 8 election by 120,208 votes, and Julian's ruling affirmed that result. Fontes is slated to take the oath of office Jan. 2.

Finchem had claimed misconduct by current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for allegedly failing to ensure the tabulation machines were properly approved by the federal Elections Assistance Commission, despite evidence provided to the court showing the machines had such approval.

Daniel McAuley, an attorney for Finchem, had told the court that a re-do was needed in the election.

"We're asking for a revote on the specific contest that unjustly enriched Mr. Fontes, as we see it," he said.

Attorneys for Hobbs and Fonte asked Julian to dismiss what they called a "baseless" case. The judge also granted their request for sanctions against Finchem and his legal team for filing a frivolous case.

McAauley said he wasn't concerned about any possible sanctions, telling the Arizona Republic, "I'm semi-retired. I want to be out of the law."