Twitter suspends prominent journalists linked to flight tracking stories

1/2

Elon Musk said his son was dangerously confronted this week by a "crazy stalker" who allegedly blocked his car at an intersection in Los Angeles. The episode prompted Musk to tweet out a warning on doxxing, which he called "a physical safety violation." File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Twitter has suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists in the latest controversial move by the social media giant's new billionaire owner Elon Musk. Hours after the suspensions, Musk squared off with one of the affected journalists during an audio discussion on Twitter Space, which included more than 30,000 listeners. Advertisement

"You doxx, you get suspended. End of story. That's it," Musk said, referring to the practice of sharing personal information including a person's location online, as he explained the policy to the group before abruptly leaving the talk.

Many recognizable names were among nearly half a dozen accounts taken offline on Thursday, including political commentator Keith Olbermann; Ryan Mac of The New York Times; Donie O'Sullivan of CNN; Drew Harwell of The Washington Post; Matt Binder of Mashable; Micah Lee of The Intercept; and Aaron Rupar and Tony Webster, who are both independent journalists.

Advertisement

Altogether, the accounts are followed by tens of thousands of Twitter users who have come to rely on their specialized news reporting each day.

A message on each page said the accounts had been suspended due to violations of Twitter rules.

The suspensions came one day after Twitter took similar punitive actions against more than two dozen accounts that tracked and publicized the locations of government flights and the private planes of VIPs, including those owned by Musk.

RELATED Research finds TikTok shows new users harmful content quickly

In that case, the accounts were connected to Jack Sweeney -- a 20-year-old college student who has been identified in the press as a flight-tracking enthusiast on Twitter since 2020.

Previously, Musk said he would allow Sweeney's accounts to remain on the platform despite concerns about his personal safety.

"My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk," Musk tweeted in November.

But his attitude appeared to change this week following an incident in which Musk said his son was dangerously confronted by a "crazy stalker" who allegedly climbed onto the younger Musk's hood after the assailant blocked his car at an intersection in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The episode prompted Musk to tweet out a warning on Wednesday, which said: "Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info."

Musk specifically noted that the new Twitter policy would "apply to 'journalists' as well as everyone else."

The journalists who had their accounts suspended this week had recently covered the Musk-Sweeney fallout and have regularly tweeted about the mounting controversy.

A spokesman for The New York Times called the suspensions of Ryan Mac and the other journalists "questionable and unfortunate."

"Neither The Times nor Ryan have received any explanation about why this occurred," Charlie Stadtlander said on behalf of the newspaper. "We hope that all of the journalists' accounts are reinstated and that Twitter provides a satisfying explanation for this action."

CNN spokeswoman Kristine Coratti Kelly described the suspensions as "concerning but not surprising" and said "Twitter's increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses" the platform.

O'Sullivan, who covers the impact of social media on politics for CNN, said the suspensions were an intimidation tactic that would ultimately lead to biased coverage that inappropriately favors Musk's companies.

Since taking over at Twitter on Oct. 27, Musk has also laid off about 50% of the company's workers and is now seeking to revamp the company's user verification and content moderation processes.

In April, soon after he announced his intent to buy the social media company for $44 billion, Musk tweeted: "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

Musk recently explained that "once Twitter is set on the right path, I think it is a much easier thing to manage" when compared to his other holdings, Tesla and SpaceX. A council that Musk vowed to create to help advise him on policy matters, however, has never gotten off the ground. Musk also disbanded an advisory board that helped Twitter set policy on issues such as stalking and child endangerment.

The new Twitter boss has also indicated that his tenure at the company is only temporary, and that someone else would eventually be appointed to serve as the company's CEO.

Advertisement