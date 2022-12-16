Trending
Dec. 16, 2022 / 9:18 AM

Hochul signs 'puppy mill' bill to ban pet store sales of dogs, cats, rabbits

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul signed a bill banning retail sales of dogs, cats and rabbits Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul signed a bill banning retail sales of dogs, cats and rabbits Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- In a push against alleged abusive pet breeders, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a bill banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at retail pet stores.

The measure hopes to put a dent in the so-called "puppy mill" pipeline and send a message to breeders who are mistreating pets. Local pet shop owners will have until 2024 to comply with the new law.

"Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment," Hochul said in a statement. "I'm proud to sign this legislation, which will make meaningful steps to cut down on harsh treatment and protect the welfare of animals across the state."

The law, though, will continue to allow pet stores to host adoption services in conjunction with animal shelters or rescue organizations to help connect New Yorkers with animals in need of a home.

"New York State will no longer allow brutally inhumane puppy mills around the country to supply our pet stores and earn a profit off animal cruelty and unsuspecting consumers," said New York Assemblywoman Linda B. Rosenthal. "By ending the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores, shelters and rescues will be able to partner with these stores to showcase adoptable animals and place them into forever homes."

There are about 2,000 puppies for sale in New York State pet stores alone at any given time, with many of them being trafficked in from out-of-state puppy commercial breeding operations, or puppy mills.

Support for the new law, which had been introduced two years ago, gained new momentum with the public support of celebrities like Brooke Shields, Edie Falco, Andy Cohen, Justin Theroux, Lake Bell and Martha Stewart.

