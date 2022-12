South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced new tax evasion indictments against disgraced attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh Friday. Murdaugh already faces a double murder charge and a total of 99 indictments, many for financial fraud. Photo courtesy of South Carolina Attorney General's Office

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A South Carolina state grand jury has indicted Richard Alexander Murdaugh on nine counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax. Murdaugh, a disgraced attorney from a powerful family, now faces 99 criminal charges. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the indictments Friday. The indictments allege that from 2011-2019 Murdaugh failed to report $6.95 million of income earned through illegal acts and as a result owes $486,819 in state tax. Advertisement

Each count is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 plus the cost of prosecution.

Murdaugh was also charged in July in the shooting deaths of his wife and son. He denies any involvement in those crimes.

According to Wilson's Friday statement, the state grand jury has indicted Murdaugh on charges for allegedly defrauding victims of nearly $8.8 million.

A combination of state and federal authorities, including the FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office, South Carolina Department of Revenue and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are conducting the grand jury investigation.

Murdaugh is jailed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County on a $7 million bond. His double murder and weapons charges trial is set for Jan. 23.

