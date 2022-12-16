Trending
Thousands of hot tubs recalled over faulty temperature sensor

By Darryl Coote
Jacuzzi J-200, J-300, J-400 and J-500 collection hot tubs have been recalled due to an issue with the temperature sensor. Photo courtesy of Sundance Spas/<a href="https://www.sundancespas.com/en-ca/recall.html">Release</a>
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A California-based company is recalling thousands of hot tubs sold across North America over potential injuries caused by faulty sensors that may result in water being hotter than the temperature set by the user.

Sundance Spas, based in Chinco, Calif., issued the recall for 23,700 hot tubs sold for between $6,500 and $30,000 from July 2021 to this month.

The company warned the issue of the faulty temperature sensor poses the threat of heat stroke and thermal burns.

The U.S. Consumer Production Safety Commission said there have been no reported injuries though Sundance has received 185 reports of inaccurate temperature readings.

"Consumers should use an accurate external thermometer to confirm the water temperature to be no higher than 104 degrees [Fahrenheit] prior to entering the hot tub to prevent injuries and burns," Sundance said in a statement. "Consumers should not enter the recalled hot tubs if the external thermometer temperature read higher than 104 degrees."

The issue with the sensor is that it relays incorrect water temperatures, but the recall should address it via repairs.

The models affected by the recall are: Jacuzzi J-200, J-300, J-400 and J-500 collection hot tubs as well as Sundance Spas 680, 780, 880 and 980 Series spas.

The model number and serial number are engraved into a silver plate located in the unit's equipment bay, it said.

The majority of the units were sold in the United States, with 5,400 sold in Canada about about 40 in Mexico.

