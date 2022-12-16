Trending
2022 was 'year of the botched execution' in U.S. with executions in just 6 states

By Doug Cunningham
A year-end report Friday from the Death Penalty Information Center called 20022 "the year of the botched execution" with halted or delayed executions in 7 states. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A year-end report Friday from the Death Penalty Information Center called 20022 "the year of the botched execution" with halted or delayed executions in 7 states. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Death Penalty Information Center's year-end report on capital punishment in the United States said Friday that 2022 could be called "the year of the botched execution."

Seven of the 20 U.S. executions this year were "visually problematic" as a result of executioner incompetence, failure to follow protocols or defects in the protocols, according to the report.

"After 40 years, the states have proven themselves unable to carry out lethal injections without the risk that it will be botched," said DPIC Executive Director Robert Dunham in a statement. "The families of victims and prisoners, other execution witnesses, and corrections personnel should not be subjected to the trauma of an execution gone bad."

Alabama, Arizona and Texas had botched executions when the execution teams could not set IV lines, leading to cancellations or hours-long delays. Executions were also delayed in Alabama, Idaho, Ohio, Tennessee and South Carolina when the execution teams were unable to carry out execution protocols.

RELATED Alabama halts execution after Supreme Court gives last-minute approval

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the death sentences of all 17 death row inmates in Oregon Wednesday, calling the death penalty "immoral."

For the 8th year in a row, the report said, fewer than 50 new death sentences were imposed in the U.S. while fewer than 30 were carried out.

And those that were carried out were isolated in just six states -- Alabama, Arizona, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Missouri, and Texas. With five each, Oklahoma and Texas had the most executions.

RELATED Texas' execution of Stephen Barbee prolonged while officials searched for vein

Texas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty Executive Director Kristin Houlé Cuellar said in a statement Texas' death penalty is a "lethal lottery" that does nothing to deter crime.

The randomness of capital punishment, Cuellar said, combined with the flawed cases "should compel Texans to abolish the death penalty altogether."

TCADP said these flaws include false or misleading testimony, faulty forensic evidence, and abysmal legal representation at trial.

RELATED Missouri transgender inmate asks governor for clemency ahead of execution

"The individuals set for execution likely would meet a different fate if they were charged and tried today," said Cuellar. "Yet because of the high hurdles that state and federal courts have erected for review and relief, these older cases from a bygone era of zealous use of the death penalty in Texas remain frozen in time, allowing their executions to proceed despite egregious constitutional violations."

TCADP said new death sentences in Texas have dropped 96% since peaking in 1999 when 48 people were sentenced to death.

DPIC said two more wrongly convicted death row inmates were exonerated in 2022 and public opinion polls this year showed support for the death penalty near historic lows.

According to DPIC the vast majority of people executed in the U.S. in 2022 had "significant vulnerabilities" like serious mental illness, brain injury, developmental brain damage or an IQ in the intellectually disabled range, chronic childhood trauma, neglect and/or abuse.

