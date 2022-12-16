Trending
Jan. 6 rioter who chased Eugene Goodman gets 5 years in prison

By Patrick Hilsman
U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman was chased by rioters during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol building. Doug Jensen, who lead many of the rioters, has been sentenced to 5 years in prison. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d03d5fb48758009de09134f57d1221a8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Qanon believer who lead a mob that chased Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol building was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday.

The prosecution described Doug Jensen as a "ringleader" in their sentencing memo and asked that he serve 64 months in prison. Judge Timothy Kelly opted for a slightly lighter sentence of 60 months.

"You were not a hero and not a patriot, but you, like everyone else who comes through my courtroom, are not a monster either. You made a serious mistake," Kelly said at the sentencing.

Jensen was convicted by a Washington, D.C., jury on seven counts, including civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers in September.

During the sentencing, he said he did not plan to get "involved in the judicial system" again and instead hoped to get back to being the "family man I was before I got involved in politics."

"I can't change my past, I can just look to the future," Jensen said.

More than 960 people have been charged for participating in the riot, 465 of which have pleaded guilty.

Goodman was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2021 for confronting rioters and luring them away from the Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol.

