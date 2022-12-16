Brittney Griner says she will return to WNBA in first statement since her release

1/5

Brittney Griner said Friday she plans to return to the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury following her release from a Russian penal colony. File Photo by Lorie Shaull/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Brittney Griner confirmed she plans to return to the WNBA on Friday in her first public statement since she was released from Russian captivity. Griner expressed her intent to return to U.S. professional basketball in a post shared on Instagram. Advertisement

"I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say 'thank you' to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon."

Griner was released from a Russian penal colony on Dec. 8, in exchange for convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout and landed at the U.S. military's Kelly Field in San Antonio the following day. Griner was arrested in February when Russian authorities discovered cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage.

"It feels so good to be home!" Griner wrote Friday. "The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help."

Griner thanked President Joe Biden and encouraged him to continue advocating for other Americans held in Russia.

"President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole," the Instagram post read.

