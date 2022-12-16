Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 16, 2022 / 6:53 AM

SpaceX launches NASA's water topography satellite into orbit

By Clyde Hughes
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA's Surface Water and Ocean Topography lifted off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday morning. Image courtesy of NASA
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA's Surface Water and Ocean Topography lifted off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday morning. Image courtesy of NASA

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite launched Friday morning from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The SpaceX 9 rocket lifted off at 6:47 a.m., launching the mission that will provide NASA's first global survey of water on Earth's surface, measuring the elevation of water in major lakes, rivers and wetlands while observing ocean features in higher definition than ever before.

Advertisement

The data will help researchers better understand the availability of Earth's freshwater resources, track regional sea level changes and monitor coastal processes.

"Once in orbit, SWOT will measure the height of water in freshwater bodies and the ocean on more than 90% of Earth's surface," NASA officials said in a statement.

"This information will provide insights into how the ocean influences climate change; how a warming world affects lakes, rivers and reservoirs; and how communities can better prepare for disasters, such as floods," they added.

Advertisement

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., leads the U.S. component of the project. NASA provided the GPS science receiver, a laser retroreflector, a two-beam microwave radiometer, along with instrument operations.

The Falcon 9 passed final tests on Thursday and received a positive weather report for the launch. SpaceX, NASA and the French space agency Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales took part in the launch.

RELATED Nigeria, Rwanda become first African countries to join NASA's Artemis Accord

Read More

NASA, Russia evaluating coolant leak on spacecraft at ISS NASA starts RS-25 engine testing for future Artemis missions

Latest Headlines

2022 was 'year of the botched execution' in U.S. with executions in just 6 states
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
2022 was 'year of the botched execution' in U.S. with executions in just 6 states
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Death Penalty Information Center's year end report on capital punishment in the United States said Friday that 2022 could be called "the year of the botched execution."
Tens of thousands of candles recalled over fire, injury risk
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tens of thousands of candles recalled over fire, injury risk
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of candles are being recalled because they burn too hot, causing their glass jars to break.
Thousands of hot tubs recalled over faulty temperature sensor
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Thousands of hot tubs recalled over faulty temperature sensor
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Thousands of hot tubs sold across North America are being recalled over potential injuries caused by faulty sensors that may result in water being hotter than the temperature set by the user.
13 killed, 20 missing in landslide at Malaysian campground
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
13 killed, 20 missing in landslide at Malaysian campground
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- At least 13 people were killed when a landslide swept over campgrounds in Malaysia's western Selangor state early Friday, officials said.
Ex-Twitter employee jailed for spying on users for Saudi Arabia
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-Twitter employee jailed for spying on users for Saudi Arabia
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A former Twitter employee has been sentenced to more than three years in jail for using his position at the social media company to steal personal information about Saudi dissidents for the Saudi Royal Family.
Congress passes one-week stopgap funding bill to stave off shutdown
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Congress passes one-week stopgap funding bill to stave off shutdown
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Senate passed a stopgap funding bill Thursday night that will keep the government running until Dec. 23 while lawmakers dash to finalize a omnibus spending package before the end of Congress with the new year.
Senate passes $858B military spending bill
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate passes $858B military spending bill
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Senate lawmakers Thursday overwhelming passed the annual defense policy bill that allocates $858 billion for the Pentagon to spend during the next fiscal year.
Justice Dept. finds Alaska segregates children with behavioral disabilities
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Justice Dept. finds Alaska segregates children with behavioral disabilities
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice concluded that children with behavioral health disabilities in Alaska are often subject to segregation, sometimes sent thousands of miles away from their families.
CDC finds 90% of children have survived COVID-19
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
CDC finds 90% of children have survived COVID-19
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Around 90% of children in the United States have survived being diagnosed with COVID-19 at least once, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.
Missouri transgender inmate asks governor for clemency ahead of execution
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Missouri transgender inmate asks governor for clemency ahead of execution
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A transgender woman in Missouri sentenced to be executed on Jan. 3, is asking the state's governor for clemency, citing mental health struggles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House revives program offering free COVID-19 tests by mail
White House revives program offering free COVID-19 tests by mail
Ukraine military chief warns Russia could renew assault on Kyiv
Ukraine military chief warns Russia could renew assault on Kyiv
Former tennis champion Boris Becker freed from prison, faces deportation
Former tennis champion Boris Becker freed from prison, faces deportation
Coast Guard recovers body of woman who fell off cruise ship
Coast Guard recovers body of woman who fell off cruise ship
D.C. Bar counsel calls for Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred
D.C. Bar counsel calls for Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement