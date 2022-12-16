Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 16, 2022 / 1:16 PM

Space company Maxar plans to go private with $6.4 billion deal

By Matt Bernardini
Sirius XM's latest broadcasting satellite, SXM-7, is shown where it was built at Maxar Technologies' plant in Palo Alto, Calif. Maxar announced an agreement Friday to go private through a deal with Advent International. File Photo courtesy of Sirius XM/Maxar
Sirius XM's latest broadcasting satellite, SXM-7, is shown where it was built at Maxar Technologies' plant in Palo Alto, Calif. Maxar announced an agreement Friday to go private through a deal with Advent International. File Photo courtesy of Sirius XM/Maxar

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Space company Maxar announced an agreement to go private on Friday in an acquisition led by private equity firm Advent International.

The deal gives Maxar a value of $6.4 billion. Advent will take a $3.1 billion stake in the space company, with British Columbia Investment Management Corporation making a $1 billion equity contribution.

Advertisement

"Today's announcement is an exceptional outcome for stockholders and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the value Maxar has created and the reputation we have built in our industry," said Daniel Jablonsky, president and CEO of Maxar.

"Advent has a proven record of strengthening its portfolio companies and a desire to support Maxar in advancing our long-term strategic objectives. As a private company, we will have enhanced flexibility and additional resources to build on Maxar's strong foundation, further scale operations and capture the significant opportunities in a rapidly expanding market."

Maxar shares closed at $23.10 on Thursday. The agreement with Advent at $53 represents a nearly 130% increase.

"We have tremendous respect and admiration for Maxar, its industry-leading technology and the vital role it serves in supporting the national security of the United States and its allies around the world," said David Mussafer, chairman and managing partner of Advent.

Advertisement

Maxar's agreement with Advent is a 60-day "go-shop period," which means the company has until Feb. 14 to consider other offers.

Read More

SpaceX launches NASA's water topography satellite into orbit NASA, Russia evaluating coolant leak on spacecraft at ISS U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats

Latest Headlines

Brittney Griner says she will return to WNBA in first statement since her release
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Brittney Griner says she will return to WNBA in first statement since her release
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- WNBA star and two time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner has said she will return to the WNBA in her first public statement since arrive back to the United States after being released from Russian captivity.
Chevron a lead investor in carbon storage efforts
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Chevron a lead investor in carbon storage efforts
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Chevron is investing in technology that could in theory sequester millions of tons of carbon dioxide emissions from industrial polluters.
U.S. gasoline prices drop below year-ago levels
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. gasoline prices drop below year-ago levels
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Lackluster demand and global economic woes add up to relief at the pump for U.S. consumers, data show.
Twitter suspends prominent journalists linked to flight tracking stories
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Twitter suspends prominent journalists linked to flight tracking stories
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Twitter has suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists without explanation in the latest controversial move by the social media giant's new billionaire owner Elon Musk.
DNA technique helps Long Beach Police ID John Doe homicide victim from 1978
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DNA technique helps Long Beach Police ID John Doe homicide victim from 1978
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A DNA technique called investigative genealogy helped identify a "John Doe" victim of a 1978 homicide in Long Beach who had gone missing from school for months before he was found, Long Beach Police said.
Hochul signs 'puppy mill' bill to ban pet store sales of dogs, cats, rabbits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hochul signs 'puppy mill' bill to ban pet store sales of dogs, cats, rabbits
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- In a push against alleged abusive pet breeders, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a bill banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at retail pet stores.
Harvard names Claudine Gay as first ever Black president
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Harvard names Claudine Gay as first ever Black president
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- In a historic first for people of color, Harvard University has named a Black woman to serve as its next president.
Year in review: Take the 2022 UPI News Quiz
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Year in review: Take the 2022 UPI News Quiz
How closely did you follow the news this year? Test your knowledge with the UPI News Quiz for 2022.
Federal judge stops Biden's effort to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy again
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal judge stops Biden's effort to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy again
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge on Thursday again put the brakes on the Biden administration's plans to end the Trump era "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy, issuing a stay until legal wrangling continues.
2022 was year of 'botched execution,' with 6 states carrying out death penalty
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2022 was year of 'botched execution,' with 6 states carrying out death penalty
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Death Penalty Information Center's year-end report on capital punishment in the United States said Friday 2022 could be called "the year of the botched execution."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Berlin aquarium bursts, spilling 264,000 gallons of water
Berlin aquarium bursts, spilling 264,000 gallons of water
Philadelphia mafia underboss sentenced to five years in prison
Philadelphia mafia underboss sentenced to five years in prison
Tens of thousands of candles recalled over fire, injury risk
Tens of thousands of candles recalled over fire, injury risk
Coast Guard recovers body of woman who fell off cruise ship
Coast Guard recovers body of woman who fell off cruise ship
Biden releases nearly 13,000 more JFK assassination files
Biden releases nearly 13,000 more JFK assassination files
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement