Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of candles are being recalled because they burn too hot and pose a fire and injury risk. The Good Matters Three-Wick Candles sold at Homegoods, Bealls, Gabriel Brothers and Tuesday Morning stores as well as online have been reported to burn at higher than usual temperatures, which could cause their containers to break. Advertisement

Good Matters has so far received four reports of candles catching on fire, cracking or breaking while in use, resulting in minor property damage. At least one consumer reported being burned, it said.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact the firm for instructions on how to cut the candle wicks and dispose of the product for a full refund," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday in a statement. "Consumers will be asked to certify disposal."

The candles affected come in a 21 oz. glass Tumblr with a wooden lid that is embossed with the words "Good Matters" on top. The product came black, blue, white, yellow and pink and in the scents of Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+Fig, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love and Peace.

The company said some 30,100 units sold for about $50 between December 2021 and August fall under the recall.

#Recall: About 30,100 Good Matters Three-Wick Candles. The candles can burn at higher than usual temperatures causing the jars to break, posing fire and laceration injury hazards. Get refund. Full recall notice: https://t.co/slFnIT9K1z pic.twitter.com/VFyOf9jVmg— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 15, 2022

